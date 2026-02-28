Apolinar scores brutal knockout against Portes in GenSan

Pete Apolinar with his trainer Michael Domingo | Sanman Boxing photo

CITY, Philippines — Pete Apolinar delivered a crushing first-round knockout victory over Renan Portes on Thursday, February 26, in General Santos City.

Apolinar unleashed a fierce combination before sealing the stoppage with a short right hook that sent Portes crashing hard onto the canvas.

Concerned after the heavy blow, the Cebu-based fighter from the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team immediately checked on Renan Portes as ringside officials attended to the fallen boxer. Portes later regained his composure following a medical assessment.

The victory improved Apolinar’s record to 19 wins, including 12 knockouts, against seven losses and one draw.

READ: Apolinar challenges WBO Asia Pacific champion in Tokyo

The win marked a strong comeback for Apolinar, who previously absorbed a unanimous decision defeat to Japan’s Kenji Fujita in their WBO Asia Pacific featherweight title bout last December in Japan.

Portes, on the other hand, absorbed his third straight setback, dropping to a 14–21 record with seven knockouts.

In the main event, Vince Paras also impressed after scoring a second-round knockout win over Jaysever Abcede.

Paras raised his record to 25 wins with 19 knockouts, alongside four losses and one draw, while Abcede slipped to 22–16 with 13 knockouts.

READ: Usyk set for dramatic WBC title defense at Egypt’s Pyramids

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