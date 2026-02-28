PMI’s Gerwin Asilo returns to Japan for another tough assignment

Gerwin Asilo | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s rising bantamweight prospect Gerwin “Gladiator” Asilo is set for another stern test in Japan as he returns to international action on April 12 in Osaka.

Asilo will face Japanese prospect Keita Nakayama in an eight-round non-title bout promoted by Muto Boxing Promotions.

The fight marks Asilo’s return to Japan following a high-profile outing in 2024, where he challenged Japanese superstar Tenshin Nasukawa for the WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight title.

Despite suffering a unanimous decision loss, Asilo impressed after going the full 10 rounds against the heavily favored Nasukawa in a card that featured three world title fights. His gritty performance earned praise from Japanese boxing fans and analysts, boosting his stock overseas.

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Gerwin Asilo’s assignment

Now 25 years old, Asilo gets another opportunity on Japanese soil, this time against the unbeaten Nakayama, a newcomer steadily building his professional résumé.

The 23-year-old Nakayama is no stranger to Filipino opposition. He scored a third-round technical knockout victory over Ben Ligas in 2025, improving to a perfect 3–0 record, all wins coming by knockout. He also owns victories over compatriot Yasuhiro Kanzaki and South Korea’s Ji Yong Kim in his professional debut.

READ: Gerwin Asilo knocks out Thai veteran to win WBO regional title

Asilo, meanwhile, enters the bout riding a three-fight winning streak since his loss to Nasukawa. He defeated Jeny Boy Boca, Jason Mopon, and Yeroge Gura in Bohol under PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ popular “Kumong Bol-Anon” boxing series.

On paper, Asilo brings the edge in experience with a 12–1 record highlighted by five knockouts. He is also a former holder of the World Boxing Organization Oriental and Asia Pacific bantamweight regional titles.

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