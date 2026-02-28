Installment salary deductions eyed as COA disallowance notice looms

A glimpse at the facade of the Cebu City Hall. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City officials are moving to cushion the financial blow on employees who may be ordered to return previously granted bonuses after state auditors flag them for disallowance.

The City Council this week has proposed an ordinance allowing installment-based salary deductions instead of lump-sum refunds.

The measure comes amid looming Notices of Disallowance (NDs) from the Commission on Audit (COA), which may require city personnel to refund Charter Day bonuses and other monetary benefits released in past years despite budget constraints.

READ: No Charter Day bonus for 2026, Archival confirms

The proposal represents a policy response to a recurring problem in local governments: benefits granted out of humanitarian or celebratory considerations later being disallowed for lack of legal basis or insufficient funds.

Without a structured repayment scheme, affected employees could face sudden and substantial financial obligations, while approving officials remain exposed to administrative liability.

If passed, the ordinance would institutionalize a “fair, orderly, and humane” recovery mechanism that ensures compliance with COA directives while minimizing hardship on rank-and-file workers.

Installment-based recovery to address disallowance

Titled “An Ordinance Establishing a Mechanism for the Recovery, Through Installment Salary Deductions, of Disallowed Bonuses, Allowances, or Financial Benefits Granted to City Government Personnel Pursuant to a Commission on Audit Disallowance,” the measure sets clear parameters for repayment.

Under Section 1, the ordinance will apply to all bonuses, allowances, financial assistance, or similar monetary benefits granted to Cebu City officials and employees that later become subject to a final and executory COA Notice of Disallowance requiring a refund.

Section 2 authorizes the city to recover disallowed amounts through salary deductions, subject to safeguards:

Repayment must be made on an installment basis not exceeding 12 months.

Monthly deductions must be reasonable and should not reduce an employee’s take-home pay below the minimum allowed under existing laws, civil service rules, and COA regulations.

The concerned employee must receive formal written notice of the total amount to be refunded and the corresponding deduction schedule.

Due process required

The ordinance also emphasizes that deductions may only be implemented after the Notice of Disallowance becomes final and executory.

Salary deductions shall proceed only if

the ND is final;

the concerned employee has been accorded due notice; and

no legal prohibition or court order prevents recovery.

The proposed measure further clarifies that it does not exempt approving, certifying, or authorizing officials from liability under COA rules, civil service laws, or anti-graft statutes.

The City Treasurer’s Office, City Accounting Office, Human Resource Management Office, and City Legal Office will be tasked to jointly craft implementing guidelines, ensure lawful and humane recovery procedures, and monitor compliance with COA directives.

The ordinance includes a separability clause and will take effect upon approval and publication in accordance with the Local Government Code of 1991.

The proposal was referred to the committee on laws upon motion, seconded by Councilor Jose Abellanosa, and the motion was carried.’

READ: Cebu City audit: COA flags P11.18B in ‘questionable’ spending

Charter Day bonuses

The measure follows earlier statements from Mayor Nestor Archival that city employees would not receive bonuses for this year’s Charter Day celebration due to a reported P91-million deficit from January to December 2025.

Archival said releasing monetary incentives without sufficient savings could again be flagged by COA, potentially resulting in suspension memoranda or Notices of Disallowance requiring refunds.

He earlier warned that bonuses granted in 2023 and 2024 are expected to be subject to disallowance, which could compel recipients to return the amounts if auditors find the releases improper.

Cebu City marks its Charter Day every February 24 to commemorate its establishment as a chartered city in 1937. Traditionally, government employees receive a one-day service incentive bonus to mark the occasion.

READ: ‘Disallowance’: COA flagged 1,985 DPWH expenses over last 10 years

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