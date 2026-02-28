Gitaruelas claims podium in PhilCycling National Road Race

Lovely Gitaruelas smiles with fellow winners during the awarding ceremony of the PhilCycling National Road Championships. | Photo from Gitaruelas’ Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana elite cyclist Lovely Gitaruelas returned to form with a podium finish in the women’s individual road race of the PhilCycling National Road Championships in Tagaytay on Friday, February 27.

Gitaruelas, one of two Cebuana contenders alongside national team member Shagne Yaoyao, crossed the line third overall with a time of 2:53:07.

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The race was won by Mary Joyce Monton, who edged out second-placer Maritoni Krog in a photo finish with a time of 2:53:03. Maura Delos Reyes finished fourth in 2:53:52, while Kate Yasmin Aquino and Yaoyao also clocked 2:53:52, separated by a photo finish.

The rest of the top 11

Rounding out the top 11 were Phoebe Salazar, Erica Joy Dado, Melissa Jane Jaroda, Marianne Dacumos, and Jelsie Sabado.

The 98-kilometer race saw most competitors maintain an average speed of 34 kph.

In earlier events, national team member Ronald Aranza topped the men’s elite road race, while fellow national team rider Jude Gabriel Francisco took the men’s under-23 division.

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