NUSTAR Resort elevates Cebu’s tourism landscape with the launch of Skydeck

Cebu has long been a cornerstone of Philippine tourism, drawing global travelers with its white-sand beaches, scenic mountain views, and a rich culinary heritage. Yet, in a city known for its top-notch hospitality, the question remained: could Cebu offer something even more iconic? NUSTAR Resort, known as the “Island of Possibilities,” has answered that question by reaching for the clouds.

Visitors looking to experience the thrill of being atop Cebu’s newest crown jewel can purchase tickets online at e-ticket.nustar.ph or visit the dedicated ticket booth located on the ground floor of the NUSTAR Hotel.

With the official launch of the Skydeck, NUSTAR has introduced a landmark that literally changes the face of the Queen City of the South. Perched on the 27th floor of the NUSTAR Hotel, standing more than 100 meters above sea level, the Skydeck offers a breathtaking 180-degree panorama of the Mactan Channel and the record-breaking CCLEX bridge. Its defining feature is a semi-circular, open-air glass walkway designed to offer visitors a thrilling, unobstructed view of the horizon.

A Vision of Surrealism and the Guest Journey

The Skydeck is more than just a viewpoint; it is an immersive experience rooted in the concept of Surrealism. According to Apollo Noel Santos, NUSTAR’s Senior Public Relations Manager, the guest journey is carefully choreographed to build anticipation.

“The customer journey begins at the NUSTAR Skydeck Lobby,” Santos explained. “As you move inside, you encounter spaces with projected imagery and design elements inspired by the sky and the sea. When you are on the Skydeck, you feel suspended between the two. These elements form a captivating visual synergy that prepares you for the view outside.”

This transition from the lobby to the 27th floor creates a “sky meets sea” atmosphere, using playful visuals and digital displays to ensure the experience feels like a descent into a dreamscape before stepping out onto the glass walkway.

To ensure an intimate and safe experience, the resort manages the flow of visitors, allowing ten guests to explore the walkway every 15 minutes. This allows for a serene, unhurried atmosphere where guests can truly soak in the “different perspective” of the city.

Championing Cebuano Tourism

The launch of the Skydeck is a strategic move to solidify NUSTAR’s position as a premier global destination. By offering a “first-of-its-kind” attraction, the resort aims to be the heartbeat of events and entertainment in the region.

“We always aspire to be the center of experiences here in Cebu,” said Santos. “The opening of the Skydeck further amplifies our commitment to being an advocate for tourism and promoting Cebu as a premier destination.”

Experience the Heights

NUSTAR Sky Deck admission is priced at PHP 500 net per person, which includes a complimentary ice cream to celebrate the completion of the Skydeck journey.

Visitors looking to experience the thrill of being atop Cebu’s newest crown jewel can purchase tickets online at e-ticket.nustar.ph or visit the dedicated ticket booth located on the ground floor of the NUSTAR Hotel.