Rising streets: Council mulls ban on shoddy repaving

Filipinos often see work on roads in good condition while pothole-ridden roads roads remain ignored. This file photo shows a decent stretch of Gorordo Avenue near the University of the Philippines campus in Cebu City that workers had dug up to repave. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council is moving to ban the paving over of unscraped roads, which has lifted streets, narrowed sidewalks, and worsened flooding in several areas here.

The proposed ordinance, which Councilor Alvin Arcilla authored, targets what officials describe as a recurring engineering lapse: the paving of roads without the lowering of their base.

Over time, this practice has elevated roads, blocked rainwater flow, and reduced pedestrian space.

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The measure seeks to enforce higher infrastructure standards and accountability amid mounting public frustration over roadworks that disrupt traffic in spite of short-lived or unclear benefits.

This is significant as Cebu City continues to grapple with drainage problems, traffic, and questions over the necessity and quality of road projects.

If approved, the ordinance would prohibit overlaying without milling roads and mandate their proper scraping and squaring before workers patch them. The ordinance would also slap both government personnel and private contractors who fail to comply with administrative and financial penalties.

Strict guidelines on repeated overlay

Central to the proposal is Section 2, which strictly prohibits successive asphalt or concrete overlaying without milling, scraping, or lowering a road’s base level.

All contractors and implementing agencies would be required to follow approved elevation plans to prevent further road rise, which lawmakers say contributes to street flooding and pedestrian inconvenience.

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The ordinance notes that the accumulation of pavement layers without proper removal violates standard road engineering practices. It also leads to higher maintenance costs for the city.

Mandatory scraping, proper patching

Section 1 requires scraping with enough depth and removal of damaged or worn portions of roads before workers apply any new overlay on them.

The proposal explicitly states that workers must scrape roads not merely for compliance or surface scarring. Instead, they must ensure a stable base for proper bonding of new materials, preventing early failure.

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Any patching performed without such prior work would be considered non-compliant and subject to sanctions.

Penalties

The measure outlines penalties for negligent repair work.

Government personnel, particularly heads and assistant heads of offices, found allowing or conducting repairs in violation of the ordinance may be held liable for simple negligence under Civil Service rules on the first offense, punishable by suspension.

Repeated violations—at least two offenses—would constitute gross negligence and may result in dismissal from service, forfeiture of benefits, and perpetual disqualification from government service, pursuant to the rules of the Civil Service Commission.

Contractors who fail to scrape or square, or otherwise perform substandard repairs would face administrative and contractual liability under procurement and civil laws.

The ordinance also provides for:

Liquidated damages equivalent to 10 percent of the total contract price for failure to rectify violations;

Blacklisting and disqualification from future Cebu City infrastructure projects if violations are not corrected within 15 calendar days from written notice;

Forfeiture of performance bonds in favor of the City Government;

Additional civil, administrative, or criminal liability as warranted under existing laws.

Implementation, monitoring

The Department of Engineering and Public Works, with the City Planning and Development Office and the City Legal Office, will oversee implementation and monitoring.

The measure contains a separability clause and will take effect upon approval and publication in a local newspaper.

The council referred the measure to the committee on laws upon motion that Councilor Nice Archival seconded.

Roadwork review

The proposed ban aligns with recent City Council moves to scrutinize road projects. These include a separate resolution urging the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to justify projects that involve tearing up roads in good condition.

City officials have raised concerns over unnecessary demolitions and repeated repairs that disrupt traffic and affect livelihoods.

For its part, DPWH has explained that workers perform asphalt overlay as preventive maintenance. Such work extends the lifespan of concrete roads and improve driving comfort.

District engineers have also cited scarification—the scraping of old asphalt layers—as a method to maintain proper road levels when deterioration occurs.

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