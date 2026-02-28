Marcos not hospitalized but ‘well, healthy, and working’ — Palace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (screencapture from RTVM live)

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Saturday denied circulating reports that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was hospitalized.

“He is well, healthy, and working even on a Saturday,” said Palace press officer Claire Castro after she mentioned that the president was in a private meeting with the Presidential Management Staff on Saturday morning.

The clarification comes amid speculations that Marcos had been hospitalized and was brought to St. Luke’s Medical Center.

READ: President after night in hospital: ‘Don’t get too excited just yet’

In Jan. 21, 2026, Marcos was hospitalized for one night for medical observation and was later diagnosed with diverticulitis, described as a non-life-threatening inflammation of pouches in the colon linked to stress and aging.

Five days later, Jan. 26, the Palace also said the president’s schedule was “back to normal” after the bout with diverticulitis. /mr

READ: Palace says President’s health ‘not a joke,’ calls for compassion

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