PH Embassy in Israel to Pinoys: Stay indoors amid attack on Iran

This picture shows a view shows a view of Jerusalem with and empty Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and its Dome of the Rock on February 28, 2026. The Israeli military said it detected missiles launched from Iran on February 28 as sirens sounded across several parts of the country, after Israel earlier launched strikes on its arch-foe. | AFP photo / Ahmad Gharbali

MANILA, Philippines — The Embassy of the Philippines in Israel on Saturday urged Filipinos to remain indoors after Israeli authorities placed the entire country under “essential activity” status due to heightened security threats.

In a safety advisory, the embassy said the measure was based on a directive from the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command.

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Under the “essential activity” status, all educational institutions are closed, public gatherings are prohibited, and work is suspended except for sectors providing essential services.

The Home Front Command issues nationwide restrictions during elevated security conditions, including rocket fire, missile threats or other risks, as part of Israel’s civil defense system.

The embassy did not cite a specific incident prompting the directive but said Filipinos should comply with local regulations, remain inside their homes and prepare to immediately enter a protected space or shelter whenever authorities issue an urgent alert, known as “Tseva Adom.”

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State of emergency

It also follows reported Israeli strikes on Iran, according to international media reports, as authorities declared a state of emergency.

The Philippine Embassy said it continues to monitor developments and coordinate with Israeli authorities. It reminded Filipinos that its 24/7 emergency hotline (+972 54 466 1188) remains available for assistance.

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The Department of Foreign Affairs has yet to announce additional advisories for other Middle Eastern countries with large Filipino communities, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, but said it is closely monitoring the situation. /mr

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