Basak Lapu-Lapu fire: 60 persons affected, damage at ₱1.2M

Firefighters work to put out the fire that hit Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City before dawn on Feb. 28, 2026. | Jasmine “Daday” Chan FB page photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A fire that struck Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Basak in this city ended up engulfing a total of 13 houses and affecting at least 60 persons.

Authorities estimated damage at ₱1.25 million.

Initial reports had stated that the fire affected 19 males and 20 females. Officials reported no injuries or fatalities.

READ: Early morning fire razes 7 houses in Basak, Lapu-Lapu City

Basak Barangay Captain Jasmine “Daday” Chan said the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has already profiled to the fire victims to determine the assistance they need.

The department also distributed food packs to the fire victims as initial assistance.

Initial probe

Based on the investigation of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District, the fire broke out from the house of certain Cyrus Basubas on Saturday, February 28 around 2:58 a.m.

Authorities raised the conflagration to 2nd alarm around 3:09 a.m. They declared it under control at 3:57 a.m. and extinguished at 4:13 a.m.

READ: Fire razes Inayawan homes in Cebu City; leaves ₱375K in damage

Authorities are still investigating the cause of fire.

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