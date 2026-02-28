US, Israel hit Iran: Mactan Cebu airport updates Mideast travelers

A view of Terminal 2 at Mactan-Cebu International Airport | CDN Digital file photo

TALISAY CITY, Cebu — The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAAA) has issued an advisory to travelers bound for or returning from the Middle East in relation to joint United States and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Passengers with flights to or from Middle East destinations via MCIA are advised to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport,” the MCIAA wrote on its Facebook page on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

READ: Naia alerts travelers amid Middle East flight cancellations

“Due to precautionary airspace restrictions in parts of the region, some flights may be delayed, rerouted, or canceled at short notice, subject to airline operations,” the airport authority explained.

Qatar Airways check-in suspended

“In line with this, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended check-in for affected flights until further notice,” the airport announcement further read.

Qatar officials stated that the country remains secure after attacks on Iran but that its security forces intercepted an Iranian missile in its airspace.

“Passengers are encouraged to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates, reconfirm their bookings prior to travel, and ensure their contact details are updated to receive notifications,” MCIAA further stated.

“MCIA continues to coordinate closely with affected airlines and aviation authorities to ensure safe and orderly operations. Further updates will be issued as necessary.”

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