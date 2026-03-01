DOH: Vape not a safe an alternative to smoking cigarettes

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Health officials warned that vaping is not a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes, saying e-cigarettes expose users to toxic chemicals and high nicotine levels that can harm the lungs and increase addiction.

The Department of Health (DOH) reminded the public that misconceptions about vape products have led some smokers to believe they are choosing a less harmful option, even as experts stress that the health risks remain serious.

Harmful effects of vaping

In a radio interview on Saturday, February 28, Dr. Ma. Encarnita Limpin of the Philippine Heart Center said vape liquids contain the same substances found in conventional cigarettes.

READ: DOH pushes for total vape ban, warns public of severe health risks

“It contains exactly the same chemicals—parehas cancer-causing, nakakalason, nakakasama. Therefore, walang pinagiiba sa paninigarilyo. Walang less harmful, parehas lang ang epekto sa vape,” she said.

(Both cause cancer, are poisonous, and are harmful. Therefore, there is no difference from smoking. There is nothing less harmful; vaping has the same effects.)

READ: BIR destroys over 15,000 illicit vape units seized from Visayas

Limpin explained that while some vape products are labeled as having three percent nicotine, this actually means 30 milligrams of nicotine per milliliter, which can exceed the nicotine content of a single cigarette.

She warned that such levels increase the risk of addiction and nicotine toxicity and may quickly inflame the respiratory system due to the presence of multiple harmful chemicals.

Limpin also noted that some smokers who shift to vaping eventually return to cigarette use, which challenges the claim that e-cigarettes effectively help people quit.

“The best [practice] is to quit smoking altogether. There should be no other alternative,” she said.

She also advised smokers to stay active, maintain a healthy diet, and seek professional support to overcome nicotine dependence.

Total ban on vapes

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa called for stricter regulation of vape products and pushed for a total ban to protect public health.

He said banning vape products would help prevent harmful effects, particularly among young people who are increasingly exposed to e-cigarettes.

Herbosa noted that other Southeast Asian countries have stronger controls, which the country should follow.

“Singapore has overtaken us. Imagine—their kids will never be exposed to cigarettes and never be exposed to vape. They instantly banned it because they have a goal to create a smoke-free generation,” Herbosa noted.

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