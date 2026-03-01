Explainer: Why is March PH’s Fire Prevention Month

The pre-dawn fire that broke out along Saturn Street in Tisa Hills, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on February 18. | Photo courtesy of Tisa SK Chairman Riziel “SRP” Saladaga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — March has long been designated as the Fire Prevention Month in the Philippines, a timing tied to the onset of the hot season when fire incidents historically spike across the country.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of the Cebu City Fire Station, said the observance traces its roots to Presidential Proclamation No. 115-A that was issued by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. recognizing March as a critical period due to seasonal conditions.

He explained that the hot and dry months increase the risk of fire incidents, particularly in residential areas.

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“Mao bitaw na nga nahuna hunaan sa kanhi presidente Ferdinand Marcos Sr. nga himuon ang matag buwan sa Marso and thereafter as fire prevention month because sa atoang set up sa Pilipinas, mao ni pagsugod sa hot season, summer season,” Villanueva said.

(This is the reason why former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. decided to make the month of March as the fire prevention month because in our set up in the Philippines, this is the start of the hot season, summer season.)

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According to Villanueva, extreme heat dries vegetation, waste materials, and other combustible items, making them easier to ignite.

“Og init ang panahon, uga ang atoang kabtangan, uga ang atoang mga sagbot, mga basura. Unya gamay nga sipyat, kanang pataka og labay sa upos sa ilahang sigarilyo, pataka og duslit diha, posible nga musila-ob dayon,” he said.

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(When the weather is hot, our belongings are dry, the garbages are dry. If someone would throw a cigarette butt or indiscriminately light something, these would immediately ignite.)

Fire trends during hot months

Based on records from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the months of March, April, and May consistently record the highest number of fire incidents.

“Based sa atoang records, mao na’y all-time high gyud siya in terms of fire incidents,” Villanueva said.

(Based on our records, these months are all-time high in terms of fire incidents.)

Villanueva acknowledged that achieving a zero fire incident during the month of March is very unlikely given seasonal conditions.

“We cannot expect zero fire incidents sa buwan sa Marso, especially kaning buwana sa atoa sa Pilipinas, mao ni sugod sa ting-init na,” he added.

(We cannot expect zero incidents in the month of March, especially here in the Philippines, because this is the start of the summer.)

Shared responsibility

This year’s observance of the Fire Prevention Month carries the theme, “Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi ka Nag-iisa,” emphasizing community participation in fire prevention.

Villanueva said the theme has been used for several years already to highlight the role of households, barangays, and private establishments in minimizing fire risks.

“Kaning paglikay sa sunog, dako kaayo og role ang community niini. Which is hangtod karon, wa pa gihapon nato ma-achieve. Testament to that is mga tag-as lang gihapon nga mga fire incidents,” he said.

(The community plays a huge role in fire prevention. Something that we have not achieved to date. Testament to that is the high fire incidents.)

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