Fire Prevention Month kicks off Sunday

More than 30 firetrucks from the different fire substations in Cebu City join the motorcade to kick off the Fire Prevention Month 2024 celebration on March 1. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Don’t be alarmed if you hear loud sirens in your neighborhood.

Today, March 1, is the official start of the Fire Prevention Month.

With this, fire fighting units in the different localities in Cebu and the rest of the country are set to sound their sirens to mark the start of the month-long observance.

READ: Cebu City fire chief bewails low public interest in safety training

Kickoff and motorcade

In Cebu City, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) will kickoff its 2026 observance of the Fire Prevention Month at the Pahina Central Fire Substation Gymnasium with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. as guest of honor.

The program will be followed by a motorcade along major thoroughfares in Cebu City.

READ: Mandaue City distributes fire extinguishers to barangays for Fire Prevention Month

As of Friday, February 28, close to 100 fire trucks and emergency vehicles were listed for participation in the motorcade, according to Senior Fire Officer 3 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of the Cebu City Fire Station.

Nationwide fire drill

On March 3, Cebu City will take part in a Nationwide Simultaneous Fire Drill in High Density Occupancies, scheduled at SM City Cebu and SM Seaside Cebu.

The drill aims to test evacuation procedures and emergency response readiness in large commercial establishments.

Weekly activities

Beyond ceremonial events, the observance includes environmental and community outreach programs.

On March 11, a coastal clean up will be conducted at the South Road Properties (SRP), followed by a tree growing activity on March 13 at Cebu City Resource Management and Development Center (CREMDEC).

Community-based initiatives are also lined up on March 16 at Barangay Pahina Covered Court, including the distribution of wheelchairs, slippers for children, and a feeding program.

Fire Olympics and youth engagement

On March 19, the Cebu City Fire Olympics will be held at Cebu IT Park, with participation from fire auxiliary groups (CFAG), barangays, and industrial teams.

Toward the final week, the Pahina Central Fire Substation Gymnasium will host the Kiddie Junior Fire Marshal and Poster Making Contest on March 26.

A Fire Square Roadshow and an outreach program are also scheduled before the Culmination Program on March 31, which will formally close the month-long observance.

Villanueva said activities are spread throughout March to maintain public awareness beyond a single event.

“Month-long man ni atong observance, almost every week duna tay mga lain-lain nga mga activities,” he said.

(The observance is month-long and every week we have different activities.)

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