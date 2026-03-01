Commodore Tarriela, fierce China critic, promoted to rear admiral

Commodore Jay Tarriela | Inquirer file photo

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has promoted one of the government’s most outspoken officials in its maritime dispute with China.

In a letter dated Feb. 23, cting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto informed Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez of the appointment of Commodore Jay Tarriela as rear admiral in the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), which he serves as spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea. The PCG is an agency under the Department of Transportation.

Also promoted rear admirals were PCG Commodores Weniel Abarquez Azcuna and Oliver Sy Tanseco.

READ: PCG says Chinese vessel ‘deliberately rammed’ government ship

Word war

Tarriela regularly briefs the media on maritime incidents and Coast Guard operations, also in his capacity as spokesperson for the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.

He has drawn Beijing’s ire for his comments on China’s incursion into Philippine waters—such as his Jan. 14 presentation which included caricatured images of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

That triggered a formal protest from the Chinese Embassy which escalated into a word war. On Jan. 26, the Senate was prompted to issue Resolution No. 256, signed by 15 senators, condemning the embassy’s tirades.

Kalayaan, the Palawan municipality encompassing several islands in the West Philippine Sea, joined the fray, with its Sangguniang Bayan (Provincial Board) issuing a resolution on Jan. 27 declaring Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan persona non grata.

Only the national government can make such a declaration under international law, but the resolution was intended as a symbolic gesture against China’s repeated trespassing into the waters of Kalayaan.

Unified message

Following Beijing’s travel ban in Hong Kong and other territories against 16 Kalayaan officials, the Department of Foreign Affairs urged the Chinese Embassy to engage in “calm and professional” dialogue.

Earlier on Thursday, the PCG’s West Philippine Sea Transparency Group (WPS-TG) celebrated its second anniversary, with Tarriela noting the increased public attention to maritime issues.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, who also joined that event, highlighted the importance of reporting these maritime incidents to inform the public.

Tarriela said various agencies work together to present the unified message of upholding Philippine sovereignty, but each communicates that theme differently in line with its specific responsibilities.

He said there would be no “toning down” of the government’s stand on upholding the country’s maritime rights.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Transparency Group congratulated Tarriela for his promotion and commended his leadership in advancing the transparency campaign.

The WPS-TG highlighted his role in ensuring the timely release of verified information and countering disinformation on the West Philippine Sea. The group said these efforts have strengthened public trust and reinforced the country’s maritime interests.

“May you carry forward this mission with even greater impact in your new rank,” the WPS-TG said, as it wished the new admiral continued success.

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