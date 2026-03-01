Direct flights fuel Cebu’s leisure and ESL sectors – DOT7

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tourism officials in Central Visayas have welcomed the recent expansion of international flight networks at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), saying the additional direct routes make it easier for foreign visitors to access Cebu’s leisure, heritage, and cultural attractions, as well as its growing English-as-a-Second-Language (ESL) sector.

Nearly 30 new weekly international flights have been added to MCIA’s schedule, bringing total international arrivals and departures to more than a hundred each week.

Improved connectivity

The newly launched routes during the last quarter of 2025, in turn, have significantly improved connectivity to Central Visayas, according to the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7).

READ: Direct flights from Cebu to Quanzhou to resume in March

With direct flights to and from Cebu, travelers will have more time to explore its beaches, dive sites, heritage landmarks, and culinary offerings, said Gelena Asis-Dimpas, DOT-7 director.

Additionally, easier access is expected to encourage longer stays and deeper engagement with local communities, the tourism executive pointed out.

READ: Mactan Airport launches 3 new direct routes

Among the new connections is the first-ever nonstop service between Cebu and Guam, launched on December 16, 2025, by flag carrier Philippine Airlines.

The Cebu–Guam route operates three times weekly using an Airbus A321 aircraft.

READ: MCIA announces new direct flights from Cebu to Guam

Malaysia-based Firefly Airlines also inaugurated its Kuala Lumpur–Cebu service on December 2, operating five times a week.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines mounted direct flights between Hanoi and Cebu three times weekly, with return services on alternating days.

Australia has likewise been linked directly to Cebu through Jetstar Airways, which opened a seasonal Brisbane–Cebu route operating three times a week until May 2026.

The service reduces travel time by about 50 percent and adds thousands of low-fare seats annually, benefiting both Australian travelers and the Filipino community in Queensland.

“These new direct flights bring Cebu and neighboring provinces closer to residents of Guam, Malaysia, Vietnam and Australia,” Dimpas said.

ESL

The improved air access is particularly significant for Cebu’s ESL industry, which draws students from across Asia and other regions.

Direct international flights simplify travel arrangements for students enrolling in short-term and long-term language programs, strengthening Cebu’s position as a preferred ESL hub, Dimpas explained.

Likewise, better connectivity also supports medical and wellness travel, business visits and multi-destination trips that include nearby Bohol, known for its natural and cultural attractions.

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