US, Israel strikes: Khamenei’s family members killed – Iranian media

A man holds up an Iranian pre-1979 Islamic Revolution flag and a sign reading “Khamenei is dead!” during a rally expressing support for US and Israeli military action against Iran’s Islamic Republic government on February 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Agence France-Presse

TEHRAN — Iranian media reported on Sunday, March 1, that the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in US and Israeli strikes.

“After establishing contact with informed sources in the Supreme Leader’s household, the news of the martyrdom of the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the Revolutionary Leader has unfortunately been confirmed,” Fars news agency and other Iranian media reported.

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