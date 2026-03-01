US, Israel strikes: Khamenei’s family members killed – Iranian media
TEHRAN — Iranian media reported on Sunday, March 1, that the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in US and Israeli strikes.
“After establishing contact with informed sources in the Supreme Leader’s household, the news of the martyrdom of the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the Revolutionary Leader has unfortunately been confirmed,” Fars news agency and other Iranian media reported.
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