Filipinos in Middle East told to limit movement amid escalations

People watch as a Kuwaiti military aircrafts perform during an airshow commemorating Kuwait’s 65th Independence Day in Kuwait City on February 25, 2026. FILE PHOTO/Agence France-Presse

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Jordan have been told to limit their movement as Iran bombards several United States bases in the Middle East in retaliation against a joint Israeli-US military operation on Saturday.

The Philippine Embassies alerted Filipinos as explosions were heard in parts of the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Manama in Bahrain, and Kuwait while local authorities activated sirens and issued alerts to residents.

The Israeli-US and Iranian exchange of strikes officially marked a major escalation in a years-long tension over Tehran’s nuclear program.

READ: Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei confirmed dead – Trump

Flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 said several airspaces are currently closed, including those of Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE and Qatar.

Local reports said the Iranian military has so far fired missile attacks on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Salem Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE and the US 5th Fleet Base in Bahrain.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, meanwhile, expressed the Philippine government’s concern over the escalation and asked all parties to “resort immediately” to dialogue and negotiations.

READ: Latest developments in US, Israel strikes on Iran

As of posting time, the DFA said there are no Filipinos affected or harmed in the strikes, and that the Philippine Embassies in Tehran, Iran and Tel Aviv, Israel are also “on full alert.” /dl

READ: US, Israel strikes: Khamenei’s family members killed – Iranian media

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