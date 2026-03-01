US-Israel strikes on Iran: What you need to know

| File photo

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday in a massive operation, and Tehran hours later said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was dead. In announcing the attack, President Donald Trump urged Iranians to seize the moment and “take over.”

Iranian state television and state-run IRNA news agency reported Khamenei’s death without details.

In counterattacks, Iran fired drones and missiles at Israel and aimed strikes at U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Exchanges of fire continued into early Sunday.

READ: Middle East conflict widens as US, Israel attack Iran

Iranian state media, citing the Red Crescent, on Saturday evening said at least 201 people had been killed and more than 700 injured. Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, said Israel and America will “regret their actions.”

The strikes came two days after the latest U.S.-Iran talks as Trump pressured Tehran for a deal to constrain its nuclear program, building up a fleet of warships in the region. Iran’s theocracy also has struggled with growing dissent following nationwide protests that began over the economy but turned into anti-government ones.

READ: US, Israel strikes: Khamenei’s family members killed – Iranian media

The U.S. military said it was looking into reports of civilians killed in Iran in Saturday’s strikes. At least 115 people were reported killed and dozens wounded at a girls’ school in the south, the local governor told Iranian state TV.

World leaders reacted with caution, and the U.N. Security Council met in an urgent session.

READ: US, Israel launch attack on Iran; tensions high over nuclear talks

Supreme leader’s compound was one of the first targets

Israel said it had worked with the U.S. for months to plan the attacks. The U.S. military said targets in Iran included Revolutionary Guard command facilities, air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields.

One of the first strikes hit near the offices of the 86-year-old Khamenei, who had ruled since 1989 and held ultimate power.

Israel said it killed the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and the defense minister.

The U.S. and Israel also struck Iran last June during earlier nuclear talks, greatly weakening Iran’s air defenses, military leadership and nuclear program.

The Trump administration has asserted that Iran had been rebuilding its nuclear program, which Tehran has insisted is for peaceful purposes.

Iran strikes back at Israel and U.S. bases

Iran launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and strikes targeting U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

The U.S. military reported no U.S. casualties and minimal damage at U.S. bases despite “hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks.”

Israel’s military said Iran fired “dozens” of missiles at Israel, with many intercepted. Emergency responder Magen David Adom said a woman in the Tel Aviv area died after being wounded in an Iranian missile attack.

Saudi Arabia said Iran had targeted its capital and eastern region in an attack that was repelled. Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi said one person was killed and seven others were injured in a drone strike. Bahrain said a missile attack targeted the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters, and three buildings were damaged in the capital, Manama, and Muharraq city.

Kuwait’s civil aviation authority said a drone targeted the main international airport, injuring several employees. Kuwait’s state-run news agency said three troops were injured by shrapnel from strikes that hit Ali Al-Salem air base. Explosions could be heard in Qatar. Jordan said it “dealt with” 49 drones and ballistic missiles.

Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have vowed to resume attacks on Red Sea shipping routes and on Israel, according to two senior Houthi officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement from leadership.

Trump tells Iranians it’s time to topple their government

In announcing the “major combat operations,” Trump indicated the U.S. was striking for reasons beyond Iran’s nuclear program. On Friday, he voiced frustration over lack of progress in negotiations to stop Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons.

He listed grievances stretching back to the beginning of the Islamic Republic following a revolution in 1979 that turned Iran from one of America’s closest allies in the Middle East into a foe. Iran’s ballistic missile program and support for armed proxies in the region were others.

Trump on Saturday told Iranians to take cover but urged them to later rise up and topple the Islamic leadership.

“When we are finished, take over your government,” Trump said. “It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

U.S. military has been building up in the region

Trump later said “heavy and pinpoint bombing” in Iran would continue through the week or longer.

The U.S. had assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region as it negotiated with Iran about a deal over its nuclear program.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three guided-missile destroyers arrived in January to bolster the number of warships. The world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, and four accompanying destroyers later were dispatched from the Caribbean to head to the Middle East and are now in the Mediterranean.

The fleet has added more than 10,000 U.S. troops to the region.

Fighting disrupts commercial air travel

The fighting disrupted air travel in the region. Tens of thousands of travelers around the globe were stranded.

Hundreds of thousands of travelers were stranded or diverted to other airports after Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain closed their airspace. There was no flight activity over the United Arab Emirates, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said, after the government announced a “temporary and partial closure” of its airspace.

The strikes also could rattle global markets, particularly if Iran makes the Strait of Hormuz unsafe for commercial traffic. A third of worldwide oil exports transported by sea passed through the strait in 2025.

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