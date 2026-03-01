Makabayan condemns US–Israel strikes on Iran

President Donald Trump (right), Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Makabayan bloc on Sunday, March 1, condemned what it called a “joint military aggression” by the United States and Israel against Iran.

The group also warned that the strikes could further destabilize the Middle East and pull more countries into conflict, including the Philippines.

In a press statement, ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Women’s Party-list Rep. Sarah Jane Elago, and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Atty. Renee Louise Co denounced the attack. Washington and Tel Aviv earlier justified the move as a response to an alleged Iranian nuclear buildup.

“Makabayan strongly condemns the latest joint military aggression by the United States and Israel against the sovereign nation of Iran,” the lawmakers said.

They described the strikes as a brazen act of intervention that would deepen the suffering of the Iranian people and inflame tensions in the region.

READ: US-Israel strikes on Iran: What you need to know

Questioning the “nuclear threat” narrative vs Iran

The bloc challenged the claim that Iran’s supposed nuclear threat justified military action. The lawmakers said the United States has repeatedly used similar claims previous interventions in the Middle East.

“History shows how the US uses such claims to justify invasions, bombings, and regime-change operations,” the statement read. Makabayan argued that these actions violate international law and undermine the sovereignty of independent nations.

The group insisted that the strikes aim to preserve US geopolitical dominance and strategic control, not global security.

Fears of wider regional conflict

The attack marks another flashpoint in the long-standing tensions between Iran and Israel. The United States remains Israel’s key ally in the region.

Observers warn that further escalation could disrupt oil supply routes and strain the global economy. Makabayan echoed these concerns and rejected military escalation as a solution.

“Airstrikes, sanctions, and military escalation will never be a path to peace,” the group said. It urged the international community to push for diplomacy and prevent a broader war.

READ: Fears of Middle East war as US-Iran conflict flares

Call for PH neutrality amid US-Israel-Iran conflict

Makabayan also raised concerns about the Philippines’ possible involvement if tensions escalate. The bloc called on the Marcos administration to ensure that Philippine territory would not support offensive military operations.

The lawmakers specifically cited the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca), which allows US forces access to selected Philippine bases.

“The Edca facilities must never support or launch military operations against Iran or any other sovereign nation,” the statement read. The group warned that allowing such use would expose Filipinos to serious security risks.

Push for independent foreign policy

The bloc urged Filipinos to remain vigilant and demand an independent foreign policy.

“We call on the Filipino people to assert our nation’s independent foreign policy,” the lawmakers said. They stressed that the Philippines must stand for peace, sovereignty, and non-alignment.

Makabayan ended its statement with calls to oppose US–Israeli aggression, defend Philippine sovereignty, and promote international solidarity for peace and justice.

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