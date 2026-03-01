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Death of Iran leader Khamenei ‘will not be mourned’ – Australian PM

By: Agence France-Presse - Agence France-Presse/Inquirer.net | March 01,2026 - 10:59 AM
Iran leader Khamenei ‘will not be mourned’ – Australian PM
In front of a large portrait of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s surface-to-surface Shahab-2 (L) and two Sayyad-1 surface-to-air missiles (C) and Zelzal (R) missile are on display on September 26, 2007, in a square south of Tehran. FILE PHOTO/Agence France-Presse

SYDNEY — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday declared that the passing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “will not be mourned.”

This is after state media in the Islamic republic confirmed he had been killed.

“Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was responsible for the regime’s ballistic missile and nuclear program, support for armed proxies and its brutal acts of violence and intimidation against its own people,” Albanese told reporters.

“He was responsible for orchestrating attacks on Australian soil. His passing will not be mourned.”

READ: Iran’s state TV confirms Ali Khamenei’s death

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