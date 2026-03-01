Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow punishment for Khamenei’s murderers
By: Agence France-Presse - Agence France-Presse/Inquirer.net | March 01,2026 - 01:20 PM
TEHRAN — The Revolutionary Guards of Iran on Sunday vowed to punish the murderers of their supreme leader Ali Khamenei, whose death was announced by their state television.
The Guards said in a statement, “The hand of revenge of the Iranian nation for a severe, decisive and regrettable punishment for the murderers of the Imam of the Ummah will not let go of them.”
READ: Iran’s state TV confirms Ali Khamenei’s death
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