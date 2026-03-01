Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow punishment for Khamenei’s murderers

This handout photo released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows an explosion during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz. Agence France-Presse

TEHRAN — The Revolutionary Guards of Iran on Sunday vowed to punish the murderers of their supreme leader Ali Khamenei, whose death was announced by their state television.

The Guards said in a statement, “The hand of revenge of the Iranian nation for a severe, decisive and regrettable punishment for the murderers of the Imam of the Ummah will not let go of them.”

READ: Iran’s state TV confirms Ali Khamenei’s death

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