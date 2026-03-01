This screen grab obtained on Feb. 28, 2026 from video released by the US Central Command on their X account @CENTCOM shows the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile-destroyer, USS Spruance (DDG 111), firing Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles in support of Operation Epic Fury, from an undisclosed location on the same day. The United States and Israel launched a wave of strikes against targets in Iran on February 28, sparking swift retaliation by the Islamic republic which responded with missile attacks across the region. | US Central Command, AFP photo

Cebu Daily News | Top Stories | March 1, 2026

Sunday marked the second day of soaring tensions in the Middle East, with U.S. and Israeli forces pressing their massive strike on Iran that began on Saturday. For more top stories for the day, scroll on.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader since 1989 and sworn enemy of the West, was killed Saturday in the opening salvo of a massive US and Israeli attack, President Donald Trump said, as he urged the overthrow of the Islamic republic.

Bahrain said that a missile attack targeted the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in the island kingdom. Witnesses heard sirens and explosions in Kuwait, home to U.S. Army Central. People also heard explosions in Qatar. The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen vowed to resume attacks on Red Sea shipping routes and on Israel, according to two senior Houthi officials.

The conflict in the Middle East has also grounded thousands of flights, including those from Cebu.

The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAAA) has issued an advisory to travelers bound for or returning from the Middle East in relation to joint United States and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Passengers with flights to or from Middle East destinations via MCIA are advised to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport,” the MCIAA wrote on its Facebook page.

Authorities made the call was during the opening of Fire Prevention Month 2026 in Cebu City on Sunday. They underscored focus on preparedness as fire cases typically climb in the summer.

Records from the agency show that March, April, and May regularly post the highest number of fire incidents each year compared to other months.

In a video statement posted on social media on March 1, Marcos said the government has been closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, where millions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) live and work.

Our Most Read Stories over the weekend

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