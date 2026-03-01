Cebu Daily News – Top Stories: March 1, 2026
Cebu Daily News | Top Stories | March 1, 2026
Sunday marked the second day of soaring tensions in the Middle East, with U.S. and Israeli forces pressing their massive strike on Iran that began on Saturday. For more top stories for the day, scroll on.
Iran’s Khamenei killed – Trump
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader since 1989 and sworn enemy of the West, was killed Saturday in the opening salvo of a massive US and Israeli attack, President Donald Trump said, as he urged the overthrow of the Islamic republic.
Middle East conflict widens as US, Israel attack Iran
Bahrain said that a missile attack targeted the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in the island kingdom. Witnesses heard sirens and explosions in Kuwait, home to U.S. Army Central. People also heard explosions in Qatar. The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen vowed to resume attacks on Red Sea shipping routes and on Israel, according to two senior Houthi officials.
Flights to and from Cebu affected
The conflict in the Middle East has also grounded thousands of flights, including those from Cebu.
The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAAA) has issued an advisory to travelers bound for or returning from the Middle East in relation to joint United States and Israeli strikes on Iran.
“Passengers with flights to or from Middle East destinations via MCIA are advised to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport,” the MCIAA wrote on its Facebook page.
Fire prevention month: Public cooperation urged
Authorities made the call was during the opening of Fire Prevention Month 2026 in Cebu City on Sunday. They underscored focus on preparedness as fire cases typically climb in the summer.
Records from the agency show that March, April, and May regularly post the highest number of fire incidents each year compared to other months.
No Filipino casualties reported – Marcos
In a video statement posted on social media on March 1, Marcos said the government has been closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, where millions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) live and work.
Our Most Read Stories over the weekend
As birth rates decline, Singapore to admit 30,000 new citizens annually
Eman Pacquiao ready to entertain Boholano boxing fans
EXPLAINER: How LTO-7 identifies, impounds modified motorcycle mufflers
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.