Khamenei’s death confirmed by Iran’s state TV
TEHRAN — The death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been confirmed on Sunday by the Iranian state television, without referring to a massive US and Israeli attack on his residence.
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A presenter on TV reported Khamenei’s death at 5:00 am (0130 GMT), as the channel broadcast archive images with a black banner as a sign of mourning.
Khamenei, 86, had been Iran’s supreme leader since 1989. /dl
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