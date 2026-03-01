Khamenei’s death confirmed by Iran’s state TV

This handout picture provided by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader shows him during a religious gathering in Tehran on February 19, 2026, on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan according to local observation. FILE PHOTO/Agence France-Presse

TEHRAN — The death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been confirmed on Sunday by the Iranian state television, without referring to a massive US and Israeli attack on his residence.

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A presenter on TV reported Khamenei’s death at 5:00 am (0130 GMT), as the channel broadcast archive images with a black banner as a sign of mourning.

Khamenei, 86, had been Iran’s supreme leader since 1989. /dl

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