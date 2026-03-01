cdn mobile

Khamenei’s death confirmed by Iran’s state TV

Agence France-Presse/Inquirer.net March 01,2026 - 11:12 AM
Khamenei’s death confirmed by Iran’s state TV
This handout picture provided by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader shows him during a religious gathering in Tehran on February 19, 2026, on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan according to local observation. FILE PHOTO/Agence France-Presse

TEHRAN — The death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been confirmed on Sunday by the Iranian state television, without referring to a massive US and Israeli attack on his residence.

READ: Filipinos in Middle East told to limit movement amid escalations

A presenter on TV reported Khamenei’s death at 5:00 am (0130 GMT), as the channel broadcast archive images with a black banner as a sign of mourning.

Khamenei, 86, had been Iran’s supreme leader since 1989. /dl

READ: Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei confirmed dead – Trump

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Iran, Israel-Iran war, Middle East, United States of America
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.