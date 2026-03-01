US attacks Iran: PH carriers cancel more Mideast flights as unrest continues

| File photo

Philippine carriers on Sunday announced additional flight cancellations and extended rebooking options for Middle East routes, as parts of the region’s airspace remain shuttered amid continuing unrest.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said it has added the Doha-bound flight PR684, scheduled for March 1, to its list of canceled trips “due to continuing operational restrictions affecting flight operations in the region.”

Flight PR685 from Doha to Manila, scheduled for March 2, has likewise been canceled.

READ: US-Israel strikes on Iran: What you need to know

Affected passengers may avail themselves of rebooking, rerouting or refund options.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest carrier, said it is extending its rebooking options for more passengers flying to Dubai and Riyadh.

READ: Iran’s Khamenei killed in massive US and Israeli attack – Trump

In an advisory, the Gokongwei-led low-cost carrier said passengers flying to Dubai from March 1 to 4 may opt for free rebooking or convert the value of their tickets into a travel fund.

These options have also been extended to passengers traveling to Riyadh through March 5.

“Cebu Pacific continues to closely monitor developments related to the security situation in parts of the Middle East,” it said. “The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.”

Earlier, rebooking options had only been extended to passengers flying to these destinations through March 2.

These expanded travel advisories come as unrest continues in the Middle East following strikes by the US and Israel against Iran on Saturday.

It remains unclear how many people have died in the attacks, but the Department of Foreign Affairs said no Filipinos have so far been reported injured or affected amid the escalating tensions.

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