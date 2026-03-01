No Filipino casualties reported amid US-Israel-Iran tensions — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (screencapture from RTVM live)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday, March 1, assured the public that no Filipino casualties have been reported so far amid the escalation of hostilities between Israel, the United States (US), and Iran.

In a video statement posted on social media on March 1, Marcos said the government has been closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, where millions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) live and work.

The President’s statement came after reports that Israel and the US launched airstrikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks from Tehran on American bases in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, and on targets in Israel. The exchange heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.

No casualties reported

Marcos said Philippine embassies and labor offices in the region began monitoring developments as soon as news of the attacks broke.

“Mula noong nabalitaan natin na nagsimula itong gyera ay nagmo-monitor na kami kahapon pa ng late afternoon sa ating mga embassy, sa ating mga labor attaché sa lahat ng mga embassy natin doon sa Middle East,” Marcos said.

He reported that as of 9 a.m. Sunday, authorities had not received any reports of Filipino deaths or injuries.

“Nais kong i-report sa ating mga kababayan na sa ngayon, as of 9 o’clock Sunday, wala po tayong natatanggap na report na may casualty na Pilipino. Wala pong Pilipino ang namatay. Wala pong Pilipino ang nasaktan,” he said.

READ: Makabayan condemns US–Israel strikes on Iran

Filipinos advised to stay in safe areas

Moreover, the President acknowledged that many Filipinos have relatives and friends working in the Middle East and understood their growing concern.

“I’m sure nag-aalala kayo sa inyong mga kilala, mga kaibigan at mga kaanak na nandoon,” Marcos said.

He added that initial reports indicate that Filipinos in affected areas have moved to safer locations, including designated bomb shelters. Some have also stayed away from American military installations to avoid potential danger zones.

“Sa aming latest report, ang ating mga kababayan ay nasa safe na lugar at sila’y nakapunta sa mga bomb shelter,” he said.

READ: US-Israel strikes on Iran: What you need to know

Continuous Monitoring

Lastly, Marcos stressed that the situation remains fluid and may continue to evolve.

“Kailangan ito’y tuloy-tuloy na bantayan at hindi ito tapos pa. Palagay ko ay patuloy pa itong gyerang ito,” he said.

The President assured the public that the government will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

The Middle East hosts a significant Filipino population, particularly in Gulf countries. In that region, many Filipinos work in healthcare, construction, hospitality, and domestic services. Any escalation in the conflict could have serious implications for their safety and livelihood.

READ: Fears of Middle East war as US-Iran conflict flares

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP