Iran guards chief, top security official killed in US-Israeli strikes

People mourn the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes, in Tehran on March 1, 2026. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader since 1989 and sworn enemy of the West, was killed in the opening salvo of a massive US and Israeli attack that extended into a second day on March 1, as the two powers seek to topple the Islamic republic. Agence France-Presse

TEHRAN — The US-Israeli strikes killed the chief of the Iran Revolutionary Guards and another top security advisor, the Iran’s judiciary confirmed on Sunday.

READ: US-Israel strikes on Iran: What you need to know

General Mohammad Pakpour, the Guards’ commander, and Ali Shamkhani, the head of the national defense council, were “martyred” in Saturday’s attacks, the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan online news portal reported.

READ: Iran Guards vow ‘severe’ punishment for Khamenei’s ‘murderers’

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