Iran Guards chief, top security official killed in US-Israeli strikes
Agence France-Presse/Inquirer.net March 01,2026 - 12:30 PM
TEHRAN — The US-Israeli strikes killed the chief of the Iran Revolutionary Guards and another top security advisor, the Iran’s judiciary confirmed on Sunday.
READ: US-Israel strikes on Iran: What you need to know
General Mohammad Pakpour, the Guards’ commander, and Ali Shamkhani, the head of the national defense council, were “martyred” in Saturday’s attacks, the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan online news portal reported.
READ: Iran Guards vow ‘severe’ punishment for Khamenei’s ‘murderers’
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