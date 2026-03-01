BFP-7 asks public cooperation in Cebu City as dry season peaks

Cebu City fire and emergency vehicles participate in the annual Fire Prevention Month motorcade. (CDN Digital Photo by Airam Limatog)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As temperatures rise and the dry season peaks, fire officials in Central Visayas urged residents to practice caution, observe safety rules, and work closely with authorities to reduce the risk of fires.

The call was made during the opening of the Fire Prevention Month 2026 in Cebu City on Sunday, March 1. It highlights the annual campaign’s focus on preparedness as fire cases typically climb in the summer.

Carrying the national theme, “Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi ka Nag-iisa,” the monthlong observance emphasizes shared responsibility between communities and responders in preventing fire incidents.

“We are banking on your cooperation. We need your help and active involvement. So we can live safely and free from fire incidents,” said Senior Fire Officer 3 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of the Cebu City Fire Station.

READ: Explainer: Why is March PH’s Fire Prevention Month

Fire Prevention Month 2026

The event kicked off at the Pahina Central Fire Substation Gymnasium. The Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) organized the ceremony.

Around 100 fire trucks and emergency vehicles joined a motorcade on Sunday morning, passing through major roads across Cebu City.

“This is to signal that we have formally started the hot season in the Philippines. The people need to be aware and vigilant, because based on data, fire incidents increase during this time,” Villanueva explained.

Records from the agency show that March, April, and May regularly post the highest number of fire incidents each year compared to other months.

READ: Fire Prevention Month kicks off Sunday

Villanueva said the BFP-7 has been coordinating with the Cebu City government to ensure adequate logistical support and resources for emergency response operations.

He added that they had equipped the Cebu City Fire Station with four aerial ladder units and several fire trucks. It also has support from more than 40 barangay fire brigades and at least 200 personnel ready for deployment.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, the event’s guest of honor, expressed appreciation for firefighters and volunteers for their continued service to the community.

READ: Upland water sources in Cebu City identified to ease dry season woes

“You are the front liners who run towards the danger to save lives, homes, and communities. Cebu City is safe because of your dedication,” the mayor said.

Archival, who recently returned from an official visit to Japan to study flood control measures and modern waste management systems, shared insights from the trip with attendees during the ceremony.

READ: Cebu City fire chief bewails low public interest in safety training

Monthlong activities

As part of Fire Prevention Month, Cebu City will join a Nationwide Simultaneous Fire Drill in high-density establishments on March 3 at SM City Cebu and SM Seaside Cebu to assess evacuation and response procedures.

Environmental activities are also scheduled. These include a coastal cleanup on March 11 and a tree-growing activity on March 13 at the Cebu City Resource Management and Development Center.

Community outreach programs will also be held on March 16 at Barangay Pahina Covered Court. At the event, wheelchairs and slippers will be distributed for children. There will also be a feeding activity.

Moreover, the Cebu City Fire Olympics is set on March 19 at Cebu IT Park, with participation from fire auxiliary groups, barangay teams, and representatives from industrial establishments.

The monthlong observance will conclude with a series of activities, including the Kiddie Fire Marshal and Poster Making Contest on March 26 and a culminating program on March 31. / with a report from Lyle Andales

READ: Why March is Fire Prevention Month

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