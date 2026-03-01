China prepares evacuations for its citizens in Iran, Israel

According to a media report from China, a Chinese organization is registering citizens in Iran for evacuation to neighboring countries.

Tan Kai, the president of the Iran Federation of Chinese Organizations, told the Global Times newspaper that more than 200 Chinese are scattered across Iran.

The group in Iran is making evacuation preparations at the instruction of the Chinese Embassy, Tan said.

An embassy statement said the land borders with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey were open for individuals wishing to depart on their own.

READ: China warns of ‘spillover of war’ risk in Iran-Israel conflict

In Israel, the Chinese Embassy advised citizens to move to safe areas away from the centers of Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem and airports, power stations and similar sites.

It said it would begin registering citizens on Sunday who wish to evacuate to Egypt and cannot do so on their own.

READ: US-Israel strikes on Iran: How will it affect oil markets?

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