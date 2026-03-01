Cebu LGUs told: Cut red tape, restore business confidence

Cebu City’s skyline seen from the Mactan Channel | Stock Photo

CEBU CITY — Nearly six in 10 business leaders in Cebu identified local government units (LGUs) as among the key impediments to doing business here, according to the Cebu CEO Survey 2026.

The results highlighted persistent entrepreneur concerns over red tape and government inefficiency.

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Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in partnership with PwC Philippines, released the survey. It showed growing dissatisfaction with bureaucratic processes, regulatory bottlenecks, and the slow pace of government services.

Consequently, traders urged local governments here to respond decisively.

“It came out in the report that one of the impediments, together with the BIR and other agencies, is actually the local government units. It was about 60 percent. We should take it constructively. There’s a lot that needs to be done,” said Cebu Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco.

Ease, cost of doing business decline

Satisfaction ratings on the ease of doing business in Cebu dropped compared with 2024, based on the survey.

Only 23 percent of CEOs expressed low to moderate satisfaction in filing returns or paying taxes, down from 37 percent last year.

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Meanwhile, satisfaction in securing business permits fell to 34 percent from 48 percent in 2024.

Respondents, composed of over 100 business leaders based in Cebu, called for more transparent decision-making in government transactions, improved professional conduct among public officials, and more streamlined and reasonable documentary requirements.

Aside from bureaucratic delays, Soco admitted that recent controversies involving flood control projects and corruption allegations have weighed on investor sentiment.

“What has happened in the past few months regarding the flood control issues and corruption concerns is really hurting us,” he said.

Asked whether the province would meet with business leaders, Soco said the government must take primary responsibility for addressing the concerns traders raised.

“Government has to take the lead because a big factor in the outcome of the survey is how government functions,” he said.

CEOs remain optimistic

Despite frustrations over red tape, Cebu’s business leaders remain broadly confident about growth prospects.

The survey found that 84 percent of CEOs are confident about their companies’ revenue growth over the next 12 months. Confidence rises to 87 percent over a three-year horizon, while 84 percent expect revenue expansion in their respective sectors within the next year.

The data suggest that while market opportunities remain strong, inefficiencies in government processes could undermine momentum if it does not implement reforms.

Soco said rebuilding confidence requires collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“Business confidence needs to be improved. Macro-economic factors, likewise internal factors, need to be considered. It’s an interplay of these dynamics that we have to really work closer with the private sector so we can bring back the dynamism sa atong business sector,” he said.

He added that as the national government downloads more funds to LGUs, including billions under the Local Support Fund, local officials must ensure that increased budgets translate into efficient programs and measurable outcomes.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement, “Soco said. “We should take it constructively.”

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