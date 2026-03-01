Argentine President celebrates Iran leader Khamenei’s death

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | File photo

Argentine president Javier Milei celebrates the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, whom he described as “one of the most evil, violent, and cruel individuals in modern history.

In his statement, he praised the joint operation carried out Saturday by the U.S. and Israel, while also recalling the 1994 terrorist attack on the Argentine Jewish community center, known as AMIA, in Buenos Aires.

READ: Khamenei’s death confirmed by Iran’s state TV

The bombing killed 85 people and injured hundreds, marking one of the deadliest attacks in the country’s history.

The president reaffirmed that pursuing justice for the victims of the AMIA attack remains a state policy.

“We will continue until the last person responsible pays with his freedom or his life for this horrific crime,” Milei said.

READ: Iran leader Khamenei ‘will not be mourned’ – Australian PM

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