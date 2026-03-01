Cebu logs 77% of Region VII’s hazardous waste treatment in 2025

Personnel hauling medical and hazardous waste stored for months | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu treated the largest share of hazardous waste in Central Visayas in 2025, accounting for more than three-fourths of the region’s total, according to the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

In a social media post on Friday, Feb. 27, data released by the EMB showed how hazardous waste is being managed across Region VII.

The EMB reported that about 16,839 metric tons of hazardous waste were treated in the region last year. Of that total, Cebu contributed 77.17 percent.

On the other hand, Negros Oriental accounted for 14.01 percent, followed by Siquijor with 6.51 percent and Bohol with 2.31 percent.

READ: SRP ‘dumpsite’ sparks health, environmental concerns in Cebu

Photo courtesy of EMB Central Visayas/FB Page

READ: Archival eyes Japan waste tech to fix Cebu City’s garbage crisis

What are hazardous wastes?

Hazardous waste refers to materials that are corrosive, toxic, reactive, or flammable. This includes industrial wastewater, sludge from treatment plants, discarded chemicals, and other process residues.

The EMB cited common household hazardous wastes such as the following:

used batteries containing heavy metals

waste oil

busted fluorescent lamps with mercury

old electronics

expired pesticides

leftover paint and solvents

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Bound for Aloguinsan, refuse pauses at SRP

The agency advised the public to keep hazardous items separate from regular trash, place them in sealed and labeled containers, and store them in cool, ventilated areas away from children.

Furthermore, it warned against pouring chemicals into drains to prevent contamination of waterways. It also urged the public to bring such waste to authorized collection facilities coordinated with local EMB offices.

READ: Binaliw landfill may take a year to rehabilitate – PWS Cebu

Segregation encouraged in Cebu city

The reminder comes as Cebu City continues to grapple with a solid waste crisis that has strained its disposal system and highlighted the need for strict segregation.

The city’s main dumpsite in Barangay Binaliw remains closed after a fatal trash slide on January 8, 2026. This forced officials to find alternative disposal options.

Cebu City now hauls roughly 400 to 600 tons of garbage generated daily to a private landfill in the town of Aloguinsan.

READ: Why Cebu City’s strict waste segregation policy is tough to enforce

Plans to fully enforce the “no segregation, no collection” rule under Cebu City Ordinance No. 2031 were deferred to allow more public information drives and trial runs amid the worsening garbage problem.

Despite the delay in enforcement, Mayor Nestor Archival is urging households to begin segregating waste now to build discipline and ease the transition once a stable disposal arrangement is secured.

READ: Cebu faces waste crisis after fatal landfill slide

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP