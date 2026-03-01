Trump threatens Iran with force ‘never seen before’ amid tensions

This official White House photograph, made available on February 28, 2026, and released on the White House X account, shows US President Donald Trump (2L), speaking to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (R), watched by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C) while monitoring “Operation Epic Fury” activity against Iran, from an unnamed location on February 28, 2026. Agence France-Presse

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed that the US would hit Iran with “force never been seen before” if the country retaliated against US-Israeli strikes that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before.”

READ: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow punishment for Khamenei’s murderers

“THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!” /dl

READ: Iran launches new wave of strikes against Israel, US bases – state TV

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