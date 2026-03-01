Gabriela condemns US-Israeli strikes on Iran, urges OFW protection

This image grab taken from Iranian state television broadcasted on February 28, 2026, show what it says is the site of deadly US and Israeli strikes that hit a girls’ elementary school in Minab, in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan near the strategic sea route of the Strait of Hormuz. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, sparking fears of regional war with explosions reported across the Middle East as the Islamic republic retaliated with barrages of missiles. —PHOTO BY IRIB TV / AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MANILA, Philippines — The Gabriela Alliance of Filipino Women condemned the recent US-Israeli military strikes on Iran and urged the Philippine government to ensure the safety of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly women, amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement on Sunday, Gabriela denounced what it referred to as “Operation Epic Fury.” The group alleged that one of the targets was a girls’ elementary school located in a central district of Iran. Another school in the eastern part of the capital was also reportedly hit.

“We condemn the recent, horrific US-Israeli joint strikes against Iran–the devastating ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ which has resulted in the deaths of civilians already by the hundreds,” said the alliance.

The Philippine embassies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Jordan have advised Filipinos in those areas to reduce travel after Iran launched attacks on several US military bases in the Middle East in response to a joint Israeli‑American military operation.

READ: Full alert: Filipinos in Middle East told to limit movement

“These wars pose an actual threat to the lives and safety of millions of OFWs—the majority of whom are women—who are forced into the crossfire to sustain their families,” added Gabriela.

Department of Migrant Workers records show that as of December 2025, the Middle East has the highest number of land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), with a total of 1.113 million.

According to the 2023–2024 Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Surveys on Overseas Filipinos, women make up the majority of OFWs, accounting for 55.6 percent to 57.2 percent of all workers, with around 1.25 million women working abroad in 2024.

Most are employed in elementary, service, and caregiving roles, especially in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.

Gabriela calls to end subservience

Gabriela said the Philippine government must end its subservience to US militaristic agendas and immediately take concrete measures to safeguard the safety and welfare of OFWs in all conflict zones who may be affected or displaced.

The alliance warned the Marcos administration that its compliance with US agendas could lead to disaster.

“We refuse to let the Filipino people be used as pawns in a geopolitical chess game where they are the first to be sacrificed for an overseas empire’s agenda,” the group said.

They said that by permitting the United States to use Philippine territory as a base for provocations against other nations, the government risks dragging the country into an imperialist conflict that does not concern it.

READ: China prepares evacuations for its citizens in Iran, Israel

Gabriela said that by expanding the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) and facilitating the ever-growing annual Balikatan military exercises, the Philippine government is effectively putting its own citizens at greater risk.

The Edca permits the United States to rotate troops through the Philippines for longer periods and to construct and operate facilities on Philippine military bases for use by both US and Philippine forces.

Balikatan, which means “shoulder-to-shoulder” in Filipino, is the main yearly military exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US military, aimed at improving coordination, preparedness, and maritime security. /cb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP