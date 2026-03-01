Iran’s army chief killed in Israel-US strike —state TV

Iran’s armed forces chief Abdolrahim Mousavi | AP file photo / Vahid Salemi)

Iran’s state TV reported on Sunday that US and Israeli strikes on the country killed armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi along with other senior generals.

READ: Iran launches new wave of strikes against Israel, US bases – state TV

State TV list

State TV listed the name of Mousavi along with Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh. Revolutionary Guards chief Mohammad Pakpour, and head of the defense council Ali Shamkhani also appeared in the list those killed during Saturday’s strikes.

It said the strikes occurred “during a Defense Council meeting,” adding that they will announce other names later.

READ: More explosions heard in Dubai, Doha and Manama

Meanwhile, Iran launched a new wave of missile and drone strikes on Sunday targeting US military bases in the region and Israel, state media said, in retaliation for a massive attack that killed the supreme leader.

Twenty-seven US bases in the region, as well as Israel’s military headquarters and a defence industries complex in Tel Aviv, were among the targets, Iranian state TV said.

Meanwhile, the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel disrupted flights across the Middle East and beyond Saturday. Countries around the region closed their airspace, and key airports that connect Europe, Africa, and the West to Asia were directly hit by strikes.

Airports across the Middle East remained closed Sunday as the conflict moved into its second day. Emirates Airlines suspended all flights to and from Dubai until at least Sunday afternoon. The Qatar airport closed until at least Monday morning, according to Qatar Airways. Israeli airspace also remained closed Sunday.

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