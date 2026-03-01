Suganob, Bacosa Pacquiao, Sumabong reign in Kumong Bol-anon

Regie Suganob flanked by the referee (left) and manager Floriezyl Echavez Podot of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions with consultant Edito Villamor (right) | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 24th edition of the “Kumong Bol-Anon” boxing series, which PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions staged, delivered an unforgettable night of action, showcasing some of the country’s brightest rising talents before an electrified crowd in Bohol.

Bannered by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s top fighter Regie Suganob, the stacked fight card lived up to expectations. The former world title challenger moved a step closer toward another crack at a world championship.

READ: Kumong Bol-anon 24: Regie Suganob, Baleni promise fireworks

Suganob proved his readiness for another title opportunity after stopping veteran South African campaigner and two-time world title challenger Siphamandla Baleni in the eighth round of their main event clash at the Bohol Cultural Center.

The 28-year-old pride of Dauis, Bohol weathered Baleni’s early aggression before systematically breaking his opponent down with punishing body shots. Suganob’s sustained attack eventually took its toll, forcing Baleni to succumb in the eighth round.

Following the victory, Suganob renewed his challenge to reigning WBA and WBO light flyweight world champion Rene Santiago, urging the titleholder to accept a proposed showdown in Bohol.

Pacquiao’s son impresses

Emman Bacosa Pacquiao before the fight. | CDN Digital photo

Still, it was Eman Bacosa Pacquiao who drew massive attention from the crowd after scoring a fourth-round technical knockout victory over Indonesian fighter Reynold Kundimang in the co-main event.

The son of eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao thrilled Boholano fans with flashes of the punching power that made his father a global boxing icon.

READ: Tagacanao eyes strong comeback win at Kumong Bol-anon 24

Now also gaining popularity as an artist under GMA-7’s Sparkle Entertainment, Bacosa Pacquiao received strong crowd support throughout the bout.

Adding to the buzz at ringside was actress Jillian Ward, widely linked to the young fighter, as fans loudly rallied behind Pacquiao during his dominant performance.

The win improved Bacosa Pacquiao’s record to 8-1-1 with four knockouts, while Kundimang absorbed his eighth defeat against nine wins and three draws.

Undercard bouts

Joseph Sumabong lands a jab on Ronald Toyogon. | CDN Digital Photo

In another featured bout, WBO Asia Pacific minimumweight champion Joseph Sumabong passed a crucial test after stopping Roland Toyogon via sixth-round technical knockout.

Sumabong improved to 10-1 with five knockouts, handing Toyogon his third loss in 12 fights.

In the undercard, Leonard Pores III scored a unanimous decision win over Justine Digamo, while Reymart Tagacanao and Christian Balunan registered knockout victories against Anthony Gilbuela and Roldan Sasan, respectively.

Shane Gentallan defeated Marlon Alejandro via unanimous decision, Jericho Acaylar outpointed Mark Anthony Burias, and Jick-Kier Autida opened the event with a victory over Ariel Angling.

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