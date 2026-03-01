Dongallo powers UP to stunning reverse-sweep of unbeaten NU

Casiey Dongallo | UAAP photo

MANILA, Philippines — Highly-touted Cebuana volleyball standout Casiey Dongallo turned in a breakthrough performance on the UAAP stage, powering the University of the Philippines to a gutsy reverse-sweep win over previously unbeaten National University, 16-25, 16-25, 25-22, 31-29, 18-16, in the UAAP Season 88 Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Dongallo fired a team-high 20 points and delivered in the clutch as the Fighting Maroons erased a 9-13 deficit in the deciding fifth set, completing a massive comeback to return to the win column while handing the Lady Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

Coming off a deflating defeat to De La Salle University last Wednesday, UP responded with resilience, leaning on the pride of Catmon town, north Cebu.

Dramatic turnaround

Dongallo and fellow Cebuana Nina Ytang alongside Jelai Gajero worked to overcome three match points and pull off another dramatic turnaround.

Reverse sweeps are becoming a familiar storyline for the Fighting Maroons, who also rallied past Ateneo de Manila University just a week earlier.

READ: Dongallo scores 13 for UP but exits early due to back pain

The victory forged a two-way tie for second place between UP and NU, with identical 3-1 win-loss records.

NU standout exits

NU’s momentum took a hit after rookie standout Sam Cantada exited in the fourth set due to a minor lower-leg injury sustained late in the third frame.

Cantada still finished with 10 points on four aces, three attacks, and three blocks, along with seven excellent digs before leaving the match.

READ: USJ-R Lady Jaguars march to Rebisco Nat’l Finals semis

The Lady Bulldogs appeared poised to escape with the win after rookie wing spiker Den Daylisan scored four straight points to turn an 8-all deadlock into a 13-9 advantage in the fifth set. But UP refused to back down.

Back-to-back attacks from Gajero and consecutive hits from Ytang pulled the Fighting Maroons even at 14-all, setting up a tense finish.

NU’s resurgence not enough

NU briefly regained the edge behind successive attacks from Vange Alinsug for a 16-15 lead, but UP sealed the comeback through a Dongallo hit followed by two crucial plays from Bienne Bansil — a block and the match-winning quick attack.

UP earlier seized control in the third set before staging another rally in the fourth, recovering from a 21-24 deficit.

A down-the-line strike by Dongallo, a net touch violation by Chamy Maaya, and a Bansil block on Daylisan forced a winner-take-all fifth set.

20 points from Dongallo

Dongallo finished with 20 points built on 18 attacks and two blocks, while adding four excellent digs and four excellent receptions in arguably her most complete outing this season.

Gajero contributed 19 points on 15 attacks, three blocks, and one ace along with 11 excellent receptions, while Ytang added 18 points highlighted by seven blocks.

Bansil chipped in 10 points on five attacks and five blocks. Team captain Joan Monares, making her Season 88 debut after recovering from a back injury, tallied five points, six excellent receptions, and three excellent digs.

Setter Kizzie Madriaga dished out 17 excellent sets and scored two points, while Irah Jaboneta stepped up at libero in the absence of Yesha Capistrano and Shamel Fernandez, finishing with 16 excellent receptions and 13 excellent digs.

Alinsug led NU with 20 points on 16 attacks and four aces, alongside nine excellent digs. Arah Panique added 17 points, while Alexa Mata and Maaya chipped in 14 and 11 points, respectively. Lams Lamina orchestrated the offense with 19 excellent sets and six points.

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