Cebu FC routs Maharlika; Jeridi marks 600th cap with clean sheet

Rami Jeridi | PFL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tunisian veteran goalkeeper Rami Jeridi celebrated his 600th professional appearance in style, delivering a clean sheet performance as Cebu Football Club (CFC) dismantled Maharlika FC, 4-0, in the second round of the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Saturday, February 28, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Jeridi stood tall between the posts, producing timely saves and commanding blocks to deny Maharlika any chance of mounting a comeback. His steady presence earned him Man of the Match honors on a milestone night.

READ: Cebu FC logs another dominant home win in PFL

Cebu FC wasted little time asserting control, with Kaito Asano opening the scoring in the sixth minute, continuing his impressive attacking form.

Rhino Goutier doubled the advantage just 11 minutes later, calmly finishing a well-worked play to put early pressure on the visitors.

Maharlika struggles

Maharlika’s struggles deepened after being forced into an early substitution when one of their players suffered a concussion.

The contest turned increasingly physical as the match wore on, particularly in the second half, with both sides engaging in intense challenges that resulted in several yellow cards.

READ: Cebu FC bows out of AFF Shopee Cup, shifts focus to PFL campaign

Despite defensive adjustments after halftime, Maharlika failed to break through Cebu’s organized backline anchored by Jeridi.

The Gentle Giants eventually pulled away late, with homegrown standout Clyde Vitualla finding the net in the 90+3rd minute before Abou Sy capped the dominant showing with another goal deep into stoppage time in the 90+8th minute.

The emphatic victory not only extended Cebu FC’s strong home run but also made Jeridi’s milestone appearance even more memorable, as his leadership helped preserve the club’s defensive stability throughout the match.

Gentle Giants on top

With the win, Cebu FC climbed to the top of the league standings for the first time this season with 34 points, overtaking defending champions Kaya FC-Iloilo, who slipped to second with 33 points.

Taguig FC dropped to third place with the same tally.

Cebu FC also secured its fourth straight home victory, improving to an 11-1-2 win-draw-loss record.

Meanwhile, Mendiola FC remains near the bottom of the standings with three points.

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