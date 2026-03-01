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Sustainable Tourism Trade What's Up!

Danao City Government delegation advances environmental protection and community-based tourism in Vietnam

- March 01, 2026

The Official Delegation of Danao City was formally welcomed by leaders of Sa Pa on February 26, marking a key milestone in expanding international collaboration on environmental protection and community-based tourism.

Under the Durano Administration, Danao City continues to strengthen its global linkages, positioning itself as a proactive and outward-looking local government committed to translating partnerships into concrete gains for people and the environment.

The high-level meeting highlighted both governments’ shared commitment to safeguarding natural ecosystems, preserving cultural heritage, and empowering communities as central pillars of sustainable development.

Danao City Government delegation advances environmental protection and community-based tourism in Vietnam

Officials exchanged best practices and outlined priority programs in ecological conservation and tourism management. 

Under the Durano Administration, Danao City continues to strengthen its global linkages, positioning itself as a proactive and outward-looking local government committed to translating partnerships into concrete gains for people and the environment.

Danao City Government delegation advances environmental protection and community-based tourism in Vietnam

Sa Pa is renowned for its iconic terraced rice fields, rich ethnic culture, thriving adventure tourism, strong environmental stewardship, and picturesque mountain landscapes—shared strengths that reflect many similarities with Danao City, making the partnership both strategic and natural.

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Sustainable Tourism Trade What's Up!

Danao City Government delegation advances environmental protection and community-based tourism in Vietnam
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