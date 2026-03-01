Middle East airports closed, thousands stranded after attack on Iran

Travelers check departure times as many flights are cancelled at Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport in Lebanon on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | Associated Press Photo/Hassan Ammar

LONDON (AP) — The attack on Iran by the United States and Israel disrupted flights across the Middle East and beyond, as countries in the region closed their airspace and key airports that connect Europe, Africa and the West to Asia were directly hit by strikes.

Emirates Airlines suspended all flights to and from Dubai until at least Sunday afternoon, March 1, 2026.

The Qatar airport was closed until at least Monday morning, March 2, according to Qatar Airways.

Israeli airspace also remained closed Sunday. Israeli airline El Al said it was preparing a recovery effort to bring home Israelis stranded abroad once the airspace reopened.

More than 1,200 flights cancelled in the Middle East

Travelers were either stranded or diverted to other airports Saturday, February 28, after Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain closed their airspace.

There also was no flight activity over the United Arab Emirates, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said, after the government there announced a “temporary and partial closure” of its airspace.

That led to the closure of key hub airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, and the cancellation of more than 1,800 flights by major Middle Eastern airlines.

The three major airlines that operate at those airports — Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad — typically have about 90,000 passengers per day crossing through those hubs and even more travelers headed to destinations in the Middle East, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Airports hit by attacks

Flight tracking site FlightAware listed hundreds more canceled flights at Middle East airports Sunday, March 1.

Two airports in the United Arab Emirates reported incidents as the government there condemned what it called a “blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles” on Saturday.

Officials at Dubai International Airport — the largest in the United Arab Emirates and one of the busiest in the world — said that four people were injured.

Read more: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: What to know about Iran’s Supreme Leader

Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi said that one person was killed and seven others were injured in a drone strike. Strikes were also reported at Kuwait International Airport.

Though Iran did not publicly claim responsibility, the scope of retaliatory strikes that Gulf nations attributed to Iran extended beyond the American bases that it previously said it would target.

Flight delays, cancellations likely to continue

Passengers whose flights were cancelled, wait at the departure terminal of Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates prohibited flights through their airspace during the weekend. | Associated Press Photo/Hassan Ammar

“For travelers, there’s no way to sugarcoat this,” said Henry Harteveldt, an airline industry analyst and president of Atmosphere Research Group. “You should prepare for delays or cancellations for the next few days as these attacks evolve and, hopefully, end.”

Airlines that are crossing the Middle East will have to reroute flights around the conflict with many flights headed south over Saudi Arabia.

That will add hours to those flights and consume additional fuel, adding to the costs that airlines will have to absorb. Ticket prices could quickly start to increase if the conflict lingers.

The added flights will also put pressure on air traffic controllers in Saudi Arabia who might have to slow traffic to make sure they can handle it safely. And the countries that closed their airspace will miss out on the overflight fees airlines pay for crossing overhead.

Similar conflict in June 2025 lasted 12 days

But Mike McCormick, who used to oversee air traffic control for the Federal Aviation Administration before he retired and is now a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, said that over the next few days these countries might be able to reopen parts of their airspace once American and Israeli officials share with the airlines where military flights are operating and how capable Iran remains at firing missiles.

“Those countries then will be able to go through and say, ok, we can reopen this portion of our space but we’ll keep this portion of our airspace closed,” McCormick said.

“So I think what we’ll see in the next 24 to 36 hours how the use of airspace evolves as the kinetic activity gets more well-defined and as the capability of Iran to actually shoot missiles and create additional risk is diminished due to the attacks.”

But it is unclear how long the disruption to flight operations could last. For comparison, the Israeli and U.S. attack on Iran in June 2025 lasted 12 days.

Check your flight status before you travel

The situation was changing quickly and airlines urged passengers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport.

The reverberations echoed far outside the Middle East — for example, airport authorities in the resort island of Bali in Indonesia said that more than 1,600 tourists were stranded at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport on Sunday after five flights to the Middle East were canceled or postponed.

Some airlines issued waivers to affected travelers that will allow them to rebook their flight plans without paying extra fees or higher fares.

Jonathan Escott and his partner had arrived at the airport in Newcastle, England, on Saturday only to find out that his direct flight to Dubai on Emirates airline was canceled, leaving everyone on the flight stuck there.

‘Be creative about how you get home’

Escott left to go back to where he was staying with family, about an hour from the airport, but has no idea when he may be able to travel.

“No one knows,” Escott said. “No one really knows what’s going on with the conflict, really. Not Emirates, Emirates don’t have a clue. No one has a clue.”

Harteveldt, the airline industry analyst, said that travelers should anticipate a lot of disruptions.

“To be honest, if you haven’t left home, chances are you won’t be leaving home if you’re supposed to travel to or through these destinations for at least several days, if not longer,” he said. “And if you are returning home, you will have to be very creative about how you get home.” (AP)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP