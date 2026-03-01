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IN PHOTOS: SM Cinema hosts Disney Pixar’s “Hoppers” Cebu premiere at SM Seaside City Cebu

- March 01, 2026

Excitement filled SM Seaside City Cebu as it brought together families, young moviegoers, and passionate Disney Pixar fans for the special advance screening of “Hoppers” on February 27, 2026, maxing out the ultimate cinema experience at its Large Screen Cinema.

Tickets are available at SM Cinema ticket booths, through the SM Cinema App, or by visiting www.smcinema.com.

Ahead of its nationwide theatrical release on March 4, media and guests were among the first to discover “Hoppers,” a lively and visually rich adventure that follows an unexpected journey filled with humor, heart, and surprising turns.

Blending playful energy with touching life lessons, the film delivers the signature warmth and emotional depth Pixar is known for, without losing its sense of fun.

Home to Disney regional premieres, memorable first-to-watch experiences for Cebuano audiences continue, turning movie nights into shared moments of wonder—only at the most loved SM Seaside. Catch “Hoppers” at SM Cinemas, opening nationwide on March 4.

IN PHOTOS: SM Cinema hosts Disney-Pixar's "Hoppers" Cebu premiere at SM Seaside City Cebu

Tickets are available at SM Cinema ticket booths, through the SM Cinema App, or by visiting www.smcinema.com.For updates on special events and upcoming screenings, follow SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) and SM Cinema on Facebook.

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