Going to Baguio? Kennon Road repairs done by Holy Week: DPWH

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon rode a bike for a closer look at the Kennon Road rehabilitation work, the Baguio City Public Information Office reported. | Baguio City Public Information Office FB/Neil Clark Ongchangco

BAGUIO CITY – Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon wants all rehabilitation works on Kennon Road completed before the Holy Week, when an influx of visitors is expected at the country’s summer capital.

The 33.5-kilometer Kennon Road in Benguet Province connects Rosario, La Union to Baguio City. Repairs done on it and its rock shed could yield lessons that would make many other roads built on mountainous slopes safer.

“I am pushing our new regional director and district engineer to make sure it will be fixed before Holy Week, because there is an area that has been limited to one-way traffic. We need to fix it before Holy Week,” Dizon said at a press conference Saturday, Feb. 28.

Holy Week this year will run from Palm Sunday, March 29, to Easter Sunday, April 5.

Dizon rode on a bike from Camp 1, Tuba, Benguet up to the city proper, covering around 30 kilometers, for a closer look at the road’s conditions during the weekend, the Baguio City Public Information Office posted.

Kennon Road rock shed, slope protection

He announced that Japanese and Korean consultants will be brought in to facilitate the preparation of rehabilitation plans to convert Kennon Road into an all-weather road.

He said that the rock shed that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. visited last year also needs to be fixed, along with slope protections on thoroughfares in Baguio, Benguet, and the rest of the Cordilleras.

“We just need to do it right and we need to fix everything,” Dizon said.

Read also: No flood control budget in Central Visayas for 2026 – DPWH

He recalled that the President’s directive when he was appointed to the DPWH post last year was to ensure that roads and bridges nationwide are maintained.

‘Decades of neglect’ of roads and bridges

“It’s been decades that the roads and bridges were neglected, that is why we see many collapsing. Some of the bridges are as old as the old man Marcos, who built them during his tenure as president,” he said.

The senior Marcos’ presidency lasted from 1965 to 1986.

Dizon was guest speaker at the street dancing parade of the Panagbenga Flower Festival in Baguio City.

During his inspection, he also promised that the Kennon Road rock shed will be completed this year.

The road works and repairs will start this week, as the ₱270-million budget is ready for the remaining 100-meter rock shed.

Kennon Road, shown in this file photo from August 2025, stretches for 33.5 kilometers. | Inquirer File Photo

“Kaya naman matapos this year (It can be completed this year),” Dizon told journalists.

“We have seen that the rock shed is effective, but the problem was that it was not finished after being hit by typhoons last year,” he added.

Safeguarding roads built on mountain slopes

The rock shed protects Kennon Road from landslides.

“Kailangan siguraduhin natin magsisimula sa foundation, ‘yung magsusuporta sa kalye, at matibay (We need to ensure that it has a solid foundation that will support the road and keep it strong),” he said.

“I think that when this is done and completed, Kennon Road will be protected and the road section will also be protected, which is critical.”

Japanese consultants will also help DPWH address slope protection in building roads in Benguet and the entire Cordillera region.

“If we do this, we will not only address soil erosion and landslides that are frequent in your region, but all over the country where roads are built on mountain slopes,” Dizon said. (PNA)

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