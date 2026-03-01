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Lotto draw results, March 1, 2026

March 01, 2026

Here are the lotto draw results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for Sunday, March 1, 2026. Check these out.

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Lotto draw results for Sunday, March 1, 2026
PCSO lotto draw results for Sunday, March 1, 2026

PCSO lotto games

The PCSO holds five 6-pick number games, the Lotto 6/42, MegaLotto 6/45, SuperLotto 6/49 GrandLotto 6/55 and UltraLotto 6/58 at ₱25 per combination.

All of these number games can be played using the system play (systems 7 to 12), 5 Roll, and Lucky Pick.

The Lotto 6/42 is drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and has an initial jackpot prize of ₱10 million.

The MegaLotto 6/45 is drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with the initial jackpot prize of ₱15 million.

The SuperLotto 6/49, which has an initial jackpot prize of ₱25 million, is drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The GrandLotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday with the initial jackpot prize of ₱45 million.

The UltraLotto 6/58 is drawn on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with ₱75 million as the initial jackpot prize.

Source: Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO)

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