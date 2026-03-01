Filipina caregiver killed in Israel, Palace confirms

Rescue workers and military personnel survey the scene of a direct hit a day after an Iranian missile struck in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Associated Press Photo/Oded Balilty

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. confirmed the first reported Filipino casualty in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a video message on Sunday night, March 1, President Marcos said that the victim was identified as Mary Anne Velazquez Rivera, a caregiver from Pangasinan who worked in Israel.

According to the report the Philippine Government received, Rivera was helping her ward reach a bomb shelter when they were caught in the attack.

The President said that Rivera has been identified by her husband, who is also an overseas Filipino worker in Israel.

Monitoring overseas Filipinos as Middle East conflict escalates

“Lahat po ng tulong na kakailanganin ng kanilang pamilya ay ihahatid ng ating pamahalaan (All the help their families will need will be provided by our government),” he said.

Read also: Middle East airports closed, thousands stranded after attack on Iran

Marcos added that the government continues to monitor the situation of Filipinos in the region as hostilities persist.

The Philippine Government earlier said that embassies and labor offices in the Middle East are on heightened alert to ensure the safety of overseas Filipinos amid escalating tensions.

The United States and Israel launched a major military operation against Iran on Saturday, Feb. 28, which U.S. President Donald Trump said was aimed at degrading Tehran’s military capabilities and neutralizing what Washington described as a nuclear threat.

In retaliation, Iran fired drones and missiles toward Israel. It struck U.S. military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, sparking renewed tension and instability in a region with millions of overseas Filipino workers. (PNA)

Read: Gabriela condemns US-Israeli strikes on Iran, urges OFW protection

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