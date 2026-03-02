Daily Gospel, March 2, 2026
This is the Daily Gospel for March 2, 2026, which is the Monday of the Second week of Lent.
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Daily Gospel, February 28, 2026
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 6, 36-38.
Jesus said to his disciples: “Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.
Stop judging and you will not be judged. Stop condemning and you will not be condemned. Forgive and you will be forgiven.
Give and gifts will be given to you; a good measure, packed together, shaken down, and overflowing, will be poured into your lap. For the measure with which you measure will in return be measured out to you.”
SOURCE: dailygospel.org
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