Seven injured in Jerusalem after Iran missile barrage — firefighters

A missile launched from Iran is pictured in the sky from the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on March 1, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel and US bases across the Gulf. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

JERUSALEM — Seven people were injured in the Jerusalem area following the latest salvo of missiles fired from Iran on Sunday night, Israeli firefighters said.

“Jerusalem District firefighters are currently responding at an impact site located on a highway… in the Jerusalem region,” a statement from the national fire service said.

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“According to medical authorities, seven injured people with varying degrees of severity have so far been evacuated from the site to receive medical treatment,” it added.

It followed a series of loud blasts heard above the city by AFP journalists, after the Israeli military said it had detected missiles launched from Iran.

READ: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow punishment for Khamenei’s murderers

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency services said they were treating “a man approximately 50 years old in moderate condition and 5 individuals in mild condition”.

Israeli police said searches were being conducted in the Jerusalem area “following reports of interceptor fragments from munitions falling in several locations.”

READ: Iran fires missiles at Israel, Gulf states after US-Israeli strike kills Khamenei

Another police statement said “Jerusalem district officers are conducting searches across the district following reports of projectiles falling in several locations.”

Israeli television channels 11 and 12 broadcast footage showing police officers and rescuers deployed in areas where visible damage could be seen, one “in the centre of the country” and the other in the Jerusalem area.

READ: 3 US military members killed, 5 wounded in Iran operation

In the Jerusalem area, the footage showed a road strewn with various debris including rocks.

In the centre of the country, damaged cars could be seen.

Military censorship prohibits the media from disclosing the exact locations of the impact sites.

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