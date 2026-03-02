Latest Iran developments: Trump vows to avenge deaths of US troops

US President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One before departing Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 1, 2026, on his way back to Washington, DC. The United States and Israel launched massive bombardments against Iran and killed its supreme leader on February 28, with attacks ongoing Sunday. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

PARIS, France — US President Donald Trump vowed to avenge the deaths of three US service members killed during the war on Iran, which he said could last for a month, and called on Iranians to rise up.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that air strikes on Tehran would intensify in the coming days while Trump said he would be talking to Iranian leaders, without specifying when.

READ: Iran’s army chief killed in Israel-US strike —state TV

The European Union meanwhile warned of the cost to the Middle East of a long war.

The leaders of France, Italy and the UK said they would take defensive action against Iran if necessary to protect their interests in the Gulf.

Here are the latest developments:

Trump vows to avenge US military deaths

Trump vowed to avenge the deaths of three US soldiers killed during US operations against Iran, while warning that more casualties were likely.

The US president also called on Iranians to rise up, saying “America is with you,” and warned the country’s Revolutionary Guards to surrender or face “certain death.”

READ: Seven injured in Jerusalem after Iran missile barrage — firefighters

Six injured in Jerusalem

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency services said they were treating six people with injuries in the Jerusalem area after the latest salvo of missiles fired from Iran.

War could last ‘four weeks’

Trump said he envisaged a four-week military operation against Iran, where US and Israeli strikes have killed the country’s supreme leader and crippled its defence capabilities.

“It’s always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so,” he told British newspaper the Daily Mail during a round of interviews.

“As strong as it is, it’s a big country, it’ll take four weeks — or less,” Trump said.

READ: 3 US military members killed, 5 wounded in Iran operation

Revolutionary Guards HQ ‘destroyed’

The US military announced it had destroyed the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) headquarters.

“America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters,” the US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a statement, adding that the strike had occurred on Saturday.

Israel’s military meanwhile said it “struck dozens of the regime’s military command centres, including headquarters belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), intelligence headquarters, IRGC Air Force command centres, and internal security headquarters.”

EU ‘long war’ warning

The EU’s top diplomat warned that the Middle East “stands to lose greatly from any drawn-out war”, urging Iran to refrain from indiscriminate attacks in retaliation to US-Israeli strikes.

“The events unfolding in Iran must not lead to an escalation that could threaten the Middle East, Europe and beyond, with unpredictable consequences, also in the economic sphere,” Kaja Kallas said, speaking on behalf of the EU’s 27 nations after an emergency meeting of foreign ministers.

READ: LIVE: US-Israel strikes on Iran and Middle East crisis updates

Tehran police station hit

Iranian media reported that a police station in a city on the outskirts of Tehran had been hit, killing an unspecified number of people, with others reportedly trapped under debris.

“According to initial reports, a number of citizens were martyred and some were trapped under the rubble,” the Tasnim news agency reported.

Tehran hospital struck

Iranian news agency ISNA reported that Gandhi hospital in northern Tehran had been targeted by strikes.

The Fars and Mizan agencies published a video, presented as being from inside the facility, showing debris on the floor among wheelchairs.

UAE withdraws ambassador

The United Arab Emirates shut its embassy in Iran and recalled its ambassador, following a barrage of Iranian attacks targeting the Emirates.

The decision was made in response to “the blatant Iranian missile attacks that targeted the country’s territories, which constitute aggressive assaults that struck civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, and exposed defenceless civilians to danger.”

Deadly Pakistan protests

At least 17 people were killed across Pakistan as protesters outraged over the death of Iran’s supreme leader took to the streets, some attempting to storm US diplomatic buildings.

In the Pakistani megacity of Karachi, an AFP journalist witnessed hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters trying to enter the US consulate, prompting clashes with police.

UAE markets closed

Dubai’s and Abu Dhabi’s stock exchanges will be closed at least for Monday and Tuesday due to the ongoing conflict in the region, the United Arab Emirates’ regulator announced.

The Emirates have been hit by Iranian strikes since Saturday in response to the joint Israeli-US attacks.

First US casualties

Three members of the US military have been killed and five others seriously wounded in the operation against Iran, the Pentagon said, the first American deaths in the campaign that killed the Islamic republic’s supreme leader.

Strikes to ‘intensify’

Netanyahu vowed to intensify strikes on Tehran in the coming days as the army announced it had called up 100,000 reservists.

“Our forces are now striking at the heart of Tehran with intense power, and this will only escalate in the days ahead,” he said in a video statement.

Iranians ‘want to talk’

Trump said he would be talking to Iranian leaders but was vague on the timing, noting that much of the country’s leadership was dead.

“They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner,” Trump was quoted as saying by The Atlantic.

He told Fox News that 48 Iranian leaders had been killed and that the results of the offensive so far were “very positive”.

Iran kills 9 in Israel

Iran strikes on Israel killed at least nine people in the city of Beit Shemesh, first responders said. Another 28 were wounded, the Magen David Adom emergency service said.

In the UAE, the defence ministry said three people had been killed and 58 wounded since Iran’s strikes began Saturday.

In Kuwait, one person has been killed and 32 wounded since the start of Iran’s retaliation campaign, the health ministry said.

Sinking oil tanker

Two ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, one off Oman and the other off the UAE, the British maritime security agency UKMTO said.

Iranian state television said an oil tanker was struck and was sinking after trying to “illegally” pass through the strait, which Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have declared closed.

Major container shipping companies including MSC and Maersk have suspended navigation in the region.

US sinks Iranian warship

US forces struck and sank an Iranian warship in the Gulf of Oman at the start of its operations against the Islamic republic, the US military said Sunday.

“An Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by US forces during the start of Operation Epic Fury. The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier,” US Central Command posted on X.

More deaths announced

Iran’s police intelligence chief Gholamreza Rezaian was killed during US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic, Iranian media reported Sunday.

So too was its armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi along with other senior generals, state TV reported Sunday.

It listed the name of Mousavi along with defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and others.

Iran’s judiciary confirmed the chief of the Revolutionary Guards, General Mohammad Pakpour, and another top security adviser, Ali Shamkhani, had also died in the strikes.

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