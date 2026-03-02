Middle East conflict: Affected OFWs in Cebu advised to seek assistance

A check-in desk shows information on a cancelled flight in the north terminal at London Gatwick airport in Crawley, on February 28, 2026, following the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran. Flights across the Middle East were being cancelled Saturday as several countries slammed their airspace shut after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thousands of flights bound to and from the Middle East, including those in Cebu, remain grounded as tensions enter on its third day.

In turn, authorities here urged overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) impacted by the cancellation to seek assistance.

READ: Middle East airports closed, thousands stranded after attack on Iran

As of Monday, March 2, Dubai-Cebu-Dubai services from Emirates Airlines did not operate as scheduled, Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation said in a message sent to reporters.

The cancellation comes as airlines adjust flight operations due to the escalating conflict in parts of the Middle East.

Passengers booked on the affected flight were advised to coordinate directly with their airline for rebooking options and further travel arrangements.

Affected OFWs at the airport, for their part, may also proceed to the OFW Facilitation Center located at Terminal 2 Arrivals for support.

READ: Filipina caregiver killed in Israel, Palace confirms

Assistance is also available at the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) kiosks situated at Terminal 2 Departures.

Additionally, the DMW in Central Visayas (DMW-7) on Monday has activated its Help Desk for Requests for Assistance (RFA) to support OFWs affected by the ongoing developments in the Middle East.

OFWs from Central Visayas currently in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, and nearby areas, as well as their families in the Philippines, may contact the office for urgent concerns, assistance requests, or coordination support.

READ: Latest Iran developments: Trump vows to avenge deaths of US troops

In the meantime, airport officials said they were closely monitoring developments and would provide updates should there be further changes in flight operations.

Countries in the Middle East closed their airspace, and key airports that connect Europe, Africa, and the West to Asia were directly hit by strikes.

Emirates Airlines suspended all flights to and from Dubai.

Israeli airspace also remained closed Sunday. Israeli airline El Al said it was preparing a recovery effort to bring home Israelis stranded abroad once the airspace reopened.

Travelers were either stranded or diverted to other airports on Saturday, February 28, after Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain closed their airspace.

READ: Iran fires missiles at Israel, Gulf states after US-Israeli strike kills Khamenei

There was also no flight activity over the United Arab Emirates, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said, after the government there announced a “temporary and partial closure” of its airspace.

That led to the closure of key hub airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, and the cancellation of more than 1,800 flights by major Middle Eastern airlines. / with Associated Press

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