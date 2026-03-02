Pagasa: Hot, humid weather expected in most of PH on Monday

Satellite photo from Pagasa as of March 2, 2026 at 7:00 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country, including Metro Manila, are expected to experience hot and humid weather on Monday due to the effect of easterlies, according to the state weather bureau.

The easterlies, as defined by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), refer to the warm wind coming from the Pacific Ocean.

“Due to the easterlies, we will experience hot and humid weather today,” Pagasa weather specialist Aldzcar Aurelio said in a Monday morning public weather forecast.

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Aurelio noted that the temperature in Metro Manila this Monday may range from 25°C to 32°C.

Other areas in Luzon may also experience the following temperature ranges:

Kalayaan Islands, Palawan – 26°C to 31°C

Legazpi City, Albay – 25°C to 32°C

Puerto Princesa, Palawan – 25°C to 32°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 24°C to 34°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte – 24°C to 32°C

Tagaytay City, Cavite – 22°C to 30°C

Baguio City, Benguet – 17°C to 25°C

Kalayaan Islands, Palawan – 26°C to 31°C

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Meanwhile, Aurelio said isolated rain showers are still expected, especially in the eastern part of Luzon, due to isolated thunderstorms.

As for Visayas and Mindanao, hot or fair weather are also expected, except for possible localized thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

These are temperature ranges in key areas of Visayas and Mindanao, according to Aurelio:

Visayas:

Cebu City, Cebu – 27°C to 32°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo – 25°C to 32°C

Mindanao:

Davao City, Davao del Sur – 25°C to 33°C

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur – 25°C to 33°C

Tacloban City, Leyte – 25°C to 32°C

Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental – 25°C to 31°C

The weather specialist said no gale warning has been raised in any seaboard of the country, signifying that “it is safe for our compatriots to go to sail our country.”

No typhoons or low-pressure areas within or outside the Philippine area of responsibility are also currently being monitored.

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