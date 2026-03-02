PAL, Cebu Pacific cancel 10 Middle East flights on March 2

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency March 02,2026 - 09:45 AM

Four flights of Cebu Pacific to and from Dubai (5J 14/15 and 5J 18/19) scheduled for March 2 will be canceled. | Inquirer file photo

MANILA – Local carriers Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific (CEB) have canceled 10 flights scheduled for Monday due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

In an advisory, PAL said the cancellations were made to ensure the safety of passengers, crew and ground personnel.

READ: Middle East conflict: Affected OFWs in Cebu advised to seek assistance

PAL, CEB flights cancelled

PAL flights PR 684 Manila-Doha, PR 685 Doha-Manila, PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila, and PR654/655 Manila-Riyadh-Manila were cancelled.

CEB, on the other hand, cancelled flights 5J 14/15 and 5J 18/19 Manila-Dubai-Manila.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers, crew, and teams on ground remain our highest priority,” CEB said in an advisory.

READ: US, Israel hit Iran: Mactan Cebu airport updates Mideast travelers

Free rebooking and travel fund options are available for CEB passengers.

Refund and rebooking options are offered to PAL passengers.

CAAP monitoring ME tensions

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said Sunday it is closely monitoring flight operations following heightened tensions in the Middle East.

READ: Middle East airports closed, thousands stranded after attack on Iran

“We are closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are in constant coordination with airlines, airport authorities, and international aviation partners,” CAAP Director General Raul del Rosario said. (PNA)

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