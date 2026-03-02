Letter to withdraw 2nd impeachment case vs VP Sara sent to House

Vice President Sara Duterte | INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

MANILA, Philippines — A letter seeking the withdrawal of the second impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte has been formally sent by the complainants to the office of House of Representatives Secretary General Cheloy Garafil.

Complainants from the different civil society group, including Tindig Pilipinas co-convenor Kiko Aquino Dee, went to the Garafil’s office on Monday morning — accompanied by endorsers Mamamayang Liberal party-list Rep. Leila de Lima and Akbayan party-list Rep. Percival Cendaña — to submit the document.

In the letter, the 17 complainants said that they are withdrawing the second complaint and will support the third complaint filed by clergy members and lawyers, which de Lima also endorsed, to expedite moves for accountability against the vice president.

READ: Sara Duterte’s 2028 presidential run won’t impact impeachment — Luistro

“After careful deliberation and reflection, we request to withdraw our Complaint before the Committee on Justice and, instead, to lend our full support behind the Third Impeachment Complaint filed by Rev. Fr. Joel Saballa et al. dated 09 February 2026 and endorsed by Rep. Leila De Lima, which Complaint contains the same allegations and substantial evidence as our Verified Complaint,” they said.

“We believe this action will make the process towards accountability more expedient,” they added.

READ: Third impeachment rap filed by clergy members vs Philippine VP Duterte

Aside from this, the group also said that they want to avoid any opportunity for questioning regarding the date their complaint was filed.

The second complaint, like the first complaint, was filed last February 2, 2026, while the first set of impeachment complaints were acted upon last February 5, 2025.

“We also would not want to provide any opportunity to VP Duterte’s camp to question the schedule by which we have filed the complaint,” the group explained.

“Although we stand by the proper and timely filing of our complaint, in order to remove any obstacles against the process of seeking accountability and answers from Vice President Duterte, we believe it is most prudent to withdraw the said Complaint,” they explained.

“Regardless of the vehicle, we remain onboard in this pursuit of justice, good governance and accountability. In this light, we aim to be continuously acknowledged as interested parties throughout the proceedings,” they added.

While there are claims that any impeachment complaint should have been filed after February 5, lawyer and former lawmaker Neri Colmenares believes that the Supreme Court’s decision to declare the first set of impeachment complaints as unconstitutional paved the way for filing complaints ahead of time.

Colmenares said that SC’s decision to define session days as a calendar day during which the House holds its session means that the first impeachment complaint filed last December 2, 2024 should have been included in the order of business by January 14, 2025, and sent to the House committee on justice by January 21.

The lawyer said this means a new complaint against Duterte could have been filed as early as January 16, but they only learned of this matter after the SC released its decision last January 29.

For the second set of impeachment complaints against Duterte, four petitions have been filed:

Makabayan Coalition on February 2, endorsed by ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Rep. Sarah Elago and Kabataan Rep. Renee Co

civil society groups on February 2, endorsed by Cendaña and de Lima

lawyers and clergy members on February 9, endorsed by de Lima

lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera on February 18, endorsed by Abante and Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V

All four have been sent to the House committee on justice.

According to committee chairperson and Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro, they will start deliberating on the four raps’ sufficiency in form and substance by Monday.

Almost all of the topics discussed in the four impeachment complaints have been brought up already in the first set of raps against Duterte — from allegations of confidential funds misuse, threats against ranking officials, and other possible violations of the 1987 Constitution.

However, all four complaints featured a new factor – the testimony of Ramil Madriaga, Duterte’s former aide.

Madriaga previously asked the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate Duterte for alleged corrupt activities, claiming that “transporting large amounts of money to several persons as instructed by VP Sara.”

While the Office of the Ombudsman has not yet launched a full-blown investigation into the affidavit, Madriaga’s testimony is the first time a person testified to having direct knowledge of the confidential fund issues thrown by Duterte.

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